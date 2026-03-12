The US Government classifies antimony as a critical mineral that is vital for national security. Credit: Bjoern Wylezich/Shutterstock.com.

American Tungsten & Antimony has announced high-grade antimony findings from initial drilling at the Little Emma Prospect, part of its wholly owned Antimony Canyon Project in Utah, US.

The results mark the beginning of its inaugural drilling programme and suggest potential for a substantial antimony system in the country.

The drilling programme encountered shallow, high-grade stibnite mineralisation, offering early validation of the company’s geological model and promising continuity in the mineralised system.

Initial drilling yielded key intercepts including 11.03m at 3.1% antimony from 25.91m, with 2.62m at 12.54% antimony from 29.2m.

Additional findings comprised 8.47m at 2.67% antimony from 31.15m, including 2.2m at 9.69% antimony from 36.88m, and a further intercept of 2.14m at 3.02% antimony from 40.23m.

With more than 20 historic antimony mines in its patented claim block, the Little Emma Prospect underscores the district-scale exploration potential at Antimony Canyon.

The US Government classifies antimony as a critical mineral that is vital for national security due to its applications in defence systems, semiconductors, batteries, flame retardants and advanced manufacturing.

Currently, the US depends heavily on foreign sources, particularly China, for its antimony supply.

American Tungsten & Antimony aims to re-establish the domestic supply of antimony and tungsten, which are vital to defence and industrial supply chains.

Besides the Antimony Canyon Project in Utah, the company is advancing a portfolio of US projects including the Tennessee Mountain Tungsten Project, Sage Hen Tungsten Project and Nightingale Tungsten Project in Nevada, as well as the Dutch Mountain Tungsten Project in Utah.

American Tungsten & Antimony managing director Andre Booyzen said: “Intersecting mineralisation in four of our first seven holes is an exceptional start at Antimony Canyon.

“Outstanding grades of up to 66.47% Sb [antimony] highlight the strength of the system. These results compare very favourably with grades reported from major North American antimony deposits such as the Stibnite Gold Project in Idaho, currently being advanced by Perpetua Resources.”