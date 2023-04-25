The strategic alliance aims to accelerate utility scale renewable generation and redefine performance standards

Ameresco and Sunel join forces to bid EPC PV solar and BESS projects exceeding 1.5GWp. (Credit: Ashish Verma from Pixabay)

Ameresco, Inc., (NYSE: AMRC), a leading cleantech integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy and Sunel Group, an international developer and EPC contractor for energy projects, have joined forces to bid projects exceeding 1,5 GWp in the United Kingdom, Greece, Italy, Spain and Romania.

Ameresco, Inc. and Sunel Group have established Ameresco Sunel Energy S.A., which has already been selected by Cero Generation, a leading European solar energy developer, as the contractor for “Delfini”, a 100MWp solar photovoltaic (PV) project in Greece, currently in the construction phase.

The 1,5 GWp of new projects that are currently in the bidding phase are expected to exceed $500M USD in contract value. The partnership combines Ameresco and Sunel’s extensive experience in engineering, procurement, construction, operation and maintenance of large scale photovoltaic and battery energy storage projects. Together, they aim to offer comprehensive solutions that will generate added value to project investors.

The projects that will be constructed will make a significant contribution to reducing carbon emissions and increasing the share of renewable energy across Europe’s electricity grid. The solar component of these projects will generate clean electricity while the battery energy storage systems will provide grid stabilization services to improve the reliability and resilience of the grid.

“We are excited to partner with Sunel to participate in these tenders and deliver these transformative projects across Europe,” said George P. Sakellaris, Ameresco’s Chairman and CEO. “As a leading provider of clean energy solutions, we are committed to supporting our customers in achieving their sustainability goals. As we continue to accelerate our European growth strategy, these projects are a testament to our capabilities in delivering large scale renewable energy projects.”

“We are delighted to join forces with Ameresco on these projects” said Konstantinos Zygouras, Sunel’s CEO. “We share the same commitment to sustainability and the transition to a low-carbon economy, and we look forward to working together to deliver world-class renewable energy projects that will benefit the local community and the environment.”

Source: Company Press Release