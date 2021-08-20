DEME Offshore contracted Allseas’ vessel Pioneering Spirit for the transport and installation of the substation jacket and topsides

Allseas enters renewables market with offshore substation installation. (Credit: Allseas)

Allseas has taken its first steps into the renewable energy market with Pioneering Spirit successfully installing a high-voltage convertor platform for the Saint-Nazaire offshore windfarm development in the Bay of Biscay.

DEME Offshore contracted Allseas’ vessel Pioneering Spirit for the transport and installation of the substation jacket and topsides. As well as being Allseas’ first job for the offshore wind industry, it is the first “complete” installation job executed by Pioneering Spirit.

Pioneering Spirit lifted the 2100-tonne electrical substation safely into place on its jacket foundation on 18 August, having installed the 50-metre tall supporting structure earlier this week.

Saint-Nazaire, also known as Parc du Banc de Guérande, is the first commercial-scale wind farm in French waters. The 480 MW substation will be the heart of the development, converting the energy generated by 80 turbines and exporting the electricity to the French mainland.

The speed and ease with which she can transport and install large high-voltage convertor platforms in all conditions makes Pioneering Spirit a perfect fit for the offshore wind energy industry.

Aside from playing a key role in the installation of large transformer stations, we also see a future role for our game changer in the installation of next generation turbines and monopiles, so heavy and large that they greatly benefit from a vessel of Pioneering Spirit’s capabilities for transportation and installation.

Source: Company Press Release