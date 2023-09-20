The offshore platform surveys will commence this year, followed by detailed engineering and offshore preparatory works to be performed within the next three years

AF Gruppen secures offshore decommissioning project in North Sea. (Credit: AF Gruppen)

AF Gruppen (AFG) has received a letter of award for a contract from Heerema Marine Contractors SE for the engineering and offshore hook-down preparation of Equinor’s Heimdal Main Platform in the Norwegian sector of the North Sea.

“We are very pleased to have been awarded this contract by Heerema Marine Contractors (HMC). In cooperation with both Heerema Marine Contractors and Equinor, we look forward to starting this important work. In this project, we will survey, engineer, and prepare the 20,000-tonnes Heimdal Main Topside for removal by reverse installation. This project represents an important continuation within one of our core competencies, and the award is a recognition of our significant track record in delivering safe and efficient offshore solutions,” says Lars Myhre Hjelmeset, EVP Offshore at AF Gruppen.

