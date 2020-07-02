AEP Energy will supply the renewable energy generated from the wind project to Google, to power its data centre in Ohio

Construction on the Panther Grove wind project is planned to begin early next year. (Credit: Pixabay/Markus Distelrath.)

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) affiliate has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with American Electric Power’s subsidiary AEP Energy, to sell power from its 400MW Panther Grove wind project in Woodford County, Illinois.

AEP Energy will utilise the power from the Panther Grove wind project to service its customers such as Google who want to power their operations with clean energy.

Google will power its New Albany, Ohio, data centre, with the renewable energy generated from Panther Grove project.

Last December, a fund managed by CIP had acquired the wind project from Tri Global Energy, a renewable energy developer.

To be located in Woodford County, the Panther Grove wind project is expected to create nearly 250 full time jobs during its construction phase and about 20 permanent jobs once it is operational.

AEP Energy president Greg Hall said: “AEP Energy is focused on providing customers with integrated, carbon-free energy supplies that deliver long-term price stability and environmental benefits.

“Agreements like the one with CIP demonstrate the innovative energy solutions we can put in place to help our customers power their homes and businesses with clean, reliable energy.”

Construction of the Panther Grove wind project is set to begin next year

Construction on the wind project is planned to begin early next year, with operations anticipated to begin in the later part of 2022. Once operational, the wind project could generate enough clean energy to be supplied to 150,000 American households annually.

CIP senior partner Christian Skakkebæk said: “We are pleased to announce this long-term renewable energy purchase agreement between the Panther Grove wind project and AEP Energy. This is an important milestone and the transaction highlights the strength of the project and the growing demand for green energy.

“We are excited to work with AEP Energy and our local partners to create local jobs and bring clean, reliable wind energy to the state of Illinois.”