Image: CIP acquires American wind portfolio from Tri Global Energy. Photo: Courtesy of VIVIANE MONCONDUIT/Pixabay.

Renewable energy company Tri Global Energy has announced the sale of the Woodford Wind Energy in Illinois to Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP).

Woodford Wind Energy project is the first wind project developed and sold by Tri Global Energy in the state. The project has applied for two separate phases of interconnection, each with up to 400MW of capacity, in the PJM system.

Tri Global Energy chairman and CEO John Billingsley said: “This transaction highlights our recent momentum and growth as a developer and further positions Tri Global Energy for continued leadership on clean energy solutions.”

“We look forward to supporting CIP through the Woodford project’s commencement of operations and to expanding our development activities in Illinois and within the PJM interconnection region.”

Woodford Wind Energy is expected to begin operations by the end of 2021

Construction of the wind project is expected to begin in January of 2021 and could begin commercial operations by the end of that year.

The wind farm will be located on 31,000 leased acres in the Central Illinois county of Woodford, which will be leased from more than 300 land and homeowners.

Woodford Wind Energy will now be owned and operated by CIP’ US subsidiary, Woodford Wind US.

Great Bay Renewables, a subsidiary of Altius Renewable Royalties is offering royalty financing to support the Illinois wind project.

Tri Global Energy has also collaborated with local project developers Americlean Energy Group and Freedom Wind.

In October, Tri Global Energy had sold the 360MW Canyon Wind project, located in Texas to alternative investment firm Silverpeak.

Developed by Tri Global Energy, the wind farm occupies over 38,000 acres of flat farm and ranch land belonging to the local landowners and farmers.

In September, the company had sold the 231MW Changing Winds Renewable Energy project to Invenergy.

Since the wind project’s origination in 2011, Tri Global Energy was the exclusive developer and a manager of Changing Winds.