Advanced Energy, a global leader in highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions, announced a Central European distribution agreement with EMTRON electronic, a wholly owned subsidiary of FORTEC Elektronik.

Advanced Energy (AE) will partner with EMTRON to link customers to AE’s power portfolio, with special focus on its modular voltage solutions.

“Partnering with EMTRON adds valuable local support for our customers in Central Europe. EMTRON’s highly experienced technical sales team provides additional capabilities to design and supply our customers with AE’s tailored solutions that ensure high performance while meeting complex design challenges,” said Greg Provenzano, senior vice president and general manager, industrial technology at Advanced Energy.

Advanced Energy’s modular low voltage power supplies, specifically the Ultimod, CoolX and Xsolo series, are now in stock at EMTRON’s logistics center in Riedstadt, Germany.

“Advanced Energy has established itself as a leader for reliable, high performance precision power products. Its power product portfolio complements our existing offerings and enables customers to maximize the capability of their power design,” said Joerg Traum, managing director of EMTRON and COO of FORTEC Elektronik AG, their parent company. “We are looking forward to partnering with AE and the value it brings to our customers.”

