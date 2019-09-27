The well was delivered to ADNOC Drilling’s client Adnoc Offshore ahead of schedule and under budget

ADNOC aims to increase its conventional drilling activity by 40% by 2025 (Credit: Abu Dhabi National Oil Company)

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) subsidiary ADNOC Drilling and its partners have completed the first offshore integrated drilling services (IDS) well at the Umm Lulu offshore oil field located in the Arabian Gulf 30km north-west of Abu Dhabi, UAE.

ADNOC said that the well, which was delivered to ADNOC Drilling’s client Adnoc Offshore ahead of schedule, has achieved best-in-class performance in terms of drilling efficiency. The move follows the completion of 14 onshore IDS wells in 2019.

ADNOC Upstream executive director Abdulmunim Saif Al Kindy said: “Our first offshore IDS well and the 14 onshore IDS wells drilled over the course of this year have shown an increase in our drilling performance by about 25 percent, resulting in considerable cost savings and increased well profitability. The successful offshore well completion was delivered in record-breaking time, as were the previous onshore IDS wells.

“This milestone firmly positions ADNOC Drilling as a leading provider of comprehensive drilling and well construction services.

“It also positions ADNOC Drilling as the first national integrated drilling company in the region at an important time, when we are substantially expanding our oil production capacity, unlocking Abu Dhabi’s vast conventional and unconventional hydrocarbon resources, and driving efficiencies across all of our operations to deliver more value to the UAE and our partners.”

ADNOC aims to increase conventional drilling activity by 40% by 2025

ADNOC said it aims to increase its conventional drilling activity by 40% by 2025 and substantially grow the number of its unconventional wells.

The move aligns with the firm’s ambition to boost oil production capacity to four million barrels per day by the end of 2020 and five million by 2030.

ADNOC Drilling CEO Abdalla Saeed Al Suwaidi said: “Extending our comprehensive oilfield service offering to offshore wells less than a year after commencement of our transformation to an IDS company is an important milestone for ADNOC.”

The Umm Lulu field is expected to produce up to 105,000 barrels of crude oil a day when fully developed.

Earlier this year, Abu Dhabi National Petroleum Construction Company (NPCC) announced the completion of the Umm Lulu Gas Treatment Platform (ULGTP) for ADNOC.

The work is a part of a contract awarded earlier to NPCC, in consortium with TechnipFMC, for a large offshore super complex at the major Umm Lulu field.