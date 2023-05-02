Under the terms of the agreement, through its subsidiary, ADNOC Gas will supply TotalEnergies LNG, which will be delivered to various export markets around the world

ADNOC Gas signs 3-year LNG supply agreement with TotalEnergies Gas and Power. (Credit: ADNOC Gas)

ADNOC Gas plc (“ADNOC Gas” or the “Company”), a worldclass integrated gas processing company, today announced a three-year supply agreement with the French multi-energy company TotalEnergies Gas and Power Limited a subsidiary of TotalEnergies, a French multinational energy company, for the export of liquefied natural gas (LNG).

The deal underscores ADNOC Gas’ position as a global LNG export partner of choice and cements TotalEnergies as a key strategic partner for ADNOC Gas in the LNG market, representing another important milestone as ADNOC Gas expands its global reach. Under the terms of the agreement, through its subsidiary, ADNOC Gas will supply TotalEnergies LNG, which will be delivered to various export markets around the world. The agreement demonstrates ADNOC Gas’ ability to meet growing global demand for LNG, a critical energy transition fuel.

Commenting on the agreement, Ahmed Alebri, Chief Executive Officer of ADNOC Gas, said: “Our new LNG supply agreement with TotalEnergies represents another significant milestone in our strategy to expand our global reach and strengthens our position as the LNG export partner of choice for leading global energy businesses. This agreement reflects our commitment to meeting the needs of our customers by offering supply security, price competitiveness, and flexibility. We look forward to continuing our long-term strategic partnership with TotalEnergies, building on our shared commitment to sustainability and the energy transition.” TotalEnergies has a longstanding presence in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) having operated in the country for more than 80 years.

“We are pleased to have signed this three-year contract with our long-standing strategic partner. These additional volumes will strengthen our global LNG portfolio, our ability to supply the growing Asian markets, and our ambition to accompany our customers in their energy transition.” said Thomas Maurisse, Senior Vice President LNG at TotalEnergies.

The three-year contract is expected to commence in 2023 and will run through 2025, reinforcing both companies’ positions as key players in the global LNG market.

Source: Company Press Release