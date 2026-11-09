ADNOC Gas supplies about 60% of the UAE’s sales gas requirements. Credit: WILLIAM LUQUE/Shutterstock.com.

ADNOC Gas, a subsidiary of ADNOC, and Sharjah National Oil Corporation (SNOC) have signed a strategic collaboration agreement to explore a range of potential projects to advance integration of the UAE’s gas infrastructure.

The agreement sets a framework for the two companies to assess cooperation on areas including gas storage, processing, long-term supply arrangements, and trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and downstream products.

According to ADNOC Gas, the collaboration seeks to strengthen the security and resilience of the UAE’s gas supply by identifying projects that could expand the country’s energy capabilities.

The two companies will evaluate ways to increase flexibility in energy infrastructure and adapt to meeting both existing and future demand.

SNOC CEO Khamis Al Mazrouei said: “We are delighted to partner with ADNOC Gas to build a stronger, more resilient and integrated UAE gas network.

“SNOC’s long-standing infrastructure, built and refined over decades of operation in Sharjah, complements ADNOC Gas’s growth programme, creating the flexibility to store, process and deliver gas more efficiently.

“For Sharjah, the agreement means greater supply security, new investment in downstream and LPG opportunities, and a stronger role in the UAE’s energy future.”

The agreement comes as ADNOC Gas is working on one of the world’s largest integrated gas growth programmes.

Recent investments include the Rich Gas Development (RGD) project, which aims to expand processing capacity and increase natural gas availability for domestic use.

The RGD project is valued at $13.2bn and involves three phases.

The company is also pursuing the Estidama programme, focused on modernising and optimising ADNOC Gas’ pipeline network to meet growing domestic needs.

ADNOC Gas supplies about 60% of the UAE’s sales gas requirements and serves customers in more than 20 countries.

The company operates across the gas value chain, including processing, fractionation, and domestic and international product sales.

ADNOC Gas CEO Fatema Al Nuaimi said: “This agreement brings together complementary infrastructure and capabilities to unlock greater value across the UAE’s gas network.

“By working with SNOC, we can create greater flexibility in how gas is moved, processed and stored, reinforcing security of supply while supporting the UAE’s continued industrial growth.”

In January 2026, ADNOC Gas agreed to supply liquefied natural gas (LNG) for a period of ten years to India-based Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) in a deal valued between $2.5bn and $3bn.