Adnoc to award new contracts for Hail and Ghasha project. (Credit: Zachary Theodore on Unsplash)

Abu Dhabi National Oil (ADNOC) has reportedly started a new hunt for engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contractors for the development of its Hail and Ghasha sour gas project.

The UAE oil company decided to start a fresh EPC tendering, round after it has cancelled two pre-construction services agreements (PCSAs), awarded to two consortia in January.

According to the MEED report, ADNOC has issued an expression of interest (EoI) document to contractors, inviting them to participate in the new EPC tendering round by 14 May.

Through the new EoI document, ADNOC outlined its latest EPC execution strategy for the development of the Hail and Ghasha gas project.

The new EoI document divides the scope of offshore and onshore works into three packages.

Under the first package, the company will award contracts related to subsea pipelines, umbilicals, cables, risers, and other offshore structures.

The second package will include contracts related to offshore drilling centre facilities, the Ghasha offshore processing plant and central living quarters.

As part of the third package, ADNOC will build Manayif onshore processing plant, together with offsite export pipelines and tie-ins, utilities, the main control building and process buildings.

The package also includes works related to Ruwais sulphur-handling terminal and other non-process buildings as an optional scope, said the publication.

ADNOC spokesperson told MEED: “ADNOC and our international partners remain committed to delivering the gas mandated from the Ghasha concession. We do not comment on market speculation.”

The Hail and Ghasha fields are located in Abu Dhabi’s offshore Ghasha concession.

ADNOC holds a 55% stake in the Ghasha concession, while the Italian energy company Eni owns a 25% stake; Germany’s Wintershall Dea holds a 10% stake; and Austria’s OMV and Russia’s Lukoil own a 5% stake each.

ADNOC has signed the initial PCSAs with two consortia, comprising three contractors each.

It has awarded a consortium comprising France-based Technip Energies, South Korean contractor Samsung Engineering and Italy’s Tecnimont, the PCSA for the onshore works.

The second PCSA was awarded to a consortium comprising Italian contractor Saipem, Abu Dhabi’s National Petroleum Construction (NPCC) and China’s Petroleum Engineering and Construction Co. (CPECC), for the offshore works.