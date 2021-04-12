The Sakaka solar project is the Kingdom’s first utility scale renewable energy project

The Sakaka PV power plant is built with a total investment of SAR1.2bn ($320m). (Credit: ACWA POWER.)

ACWA Power, a developer of power generation and water desalination plants, has officially inaugurated the 300MW Sakaka PV IPP plant solar project in Saudi Arabia.

The Sakaka PV power plant, built with a total investment of SAR1.2bn ($320m), is the Kingdom’s first utility scale renewable energy project.

The project was awarded to a consortium led by ACWA Power in 2018.

The completion the Sakaka project is expected to make a major contribution to energy diversification and development plans of Saudi Arabia.

Saudi-based contractor and investor Al Gihaz owns 30% stake in the Sakaka Solar Energy Company (SSEC), while ACWA holds the remaining 70% stake.

Saudi Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud said: “The private sector plays a fundamental role in the development of renewable energy projects in the Kingdom.

“The Sakaka project we are inaugurating today was developed by ACWA Power, together with various Saudi companies that have worked alongside ACWA Power to make this remarkable achievement a reality.

“ACWA Power is the leading national company in this field, and it is considered a state-owned company and is sponsored by the state, because ACWA Power has proven to be a distinct company worthy of the government’s ownership.”

With construction commencing in November 2018, the Sakaka solar plant was energised in 2019.

Spread over an area of 6km, the solar project is expected provide power to 45,000 households in the Al Jouf province, while helping the region offset more than 500 tonnes of carbon dioxide annually.

Diaa Sakaka Operation and Maintenance, an affiliate of First National Operations & Maintenance (NOMAC) was awarded the operations and maintenance contract for the Sakaka solar project.

Power generated by Sakaka PV IPP will be purchased by Saudi Power Procurement Company (SPPC) under a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA).