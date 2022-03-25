The key UKCS assets being acquired include non-operated interests of 20% in the Greater Catcher Area (“GCA”), 50% in the Scolty and Crathes fields as well as 21.83% in the Scott and 1.59% in the Telford licences

Acquisition of UK subsidiaries of MOL bolster Waldorf’s UKCS reserves and production materially including doubling our Greater Catcher Area position (Credit: C Morrison from Pixabay)

Waldorf Production Limited (“Waldorf” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding Sale and Purchase Agreement with a wholly owned subsidiary of MOL Hungarian Oil and Gas Plc (“MOL”) for the acquisition of certain of MOL’s UK subsidiaries comprising their entire UKCS business.

The key UKCS assets being acquired include non-operated interests of 20% in the Greater Catcher Area (“GCA”), 50% in the Scolty and Crathes fields as well as 21.83% in the Scott and 1.59% in the Telford licences.

The transaction has an economic effective date of 1 January 2021, with completion currently expected in the second half of 2022. The subsidiaries and assets being acquired will continue to be held by the Company after completion. There are no implications for the Nordic Bond issued by Waldorf Production UK Limited on 1 October 2021.

Erik Brodahl, Chief Executive of Waldorf said: “We are excited to acquire MOL’s UK portfolio and by so doing to double our stake in GCA. Pro forma for the transaction Waldorf’s 2021 production increases by c. 55% to c.34,000 boe per day and end 2020 2P reserves by almost a third from 51.6 mmboe to 67.5 mmboe.

“Waldorf continues to look for further growth opportunities building on its resilient non-operated North Sea production base in the near-term.”

Source: Company Press Release