ACCIONA Energía awarded development rights for new wind farm in the Philippines. (Credit: ACCIONA)

ACCIONA Energía has announced that it has been awarded, together with its local partner Freya Renewables, development rights for a 160MW wind farm in The Philippines.

The contract has been awarded by the Philippine Department of Energy (DOE) through its fourth Open and Competitive Selection Process (OCSP4) for hydropower, geothermal and wind energy resources, and it entails exploration, development, and utilization rights of wind resources in a predetermined area in the municipality of Pantabangan, 150 kilometers north of Manila.

The government in The Philippines is strongly promoting the development of renewables to reduce its dependence from imported fossil fuels, and it has set ambitious targets to increase the share of renewable energy in the energy mix to 35 % by 2030 and 50 % by 2040.

ACCIONA has a significant presence in the country, where it has been operating through its Water and Infrastructure divisions since 2016 and has developed flagship projects such as the Cebu Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX), the DWTP Putatan II water treatment plant, and the DWTP Laguna Lake.

In addition, the company recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Provincial Government of Cebu and Freya Renewables for the development of a 150MW photovoltaic plant in the island of Cebu.

Source: Company Press Release