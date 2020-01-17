According to the MoU, the two parties will work on identifying areas of cooperation and promoting dialogue that serves mutual strategic targets

Abu Dhabi Department of Energy enhances cooperation with IRENA in areas of energy efficiency and sustainability. (Credit: IRENA - International Renewable Energy Agency)

Based on its commitment to lead Abu Dhabi’s journey to sustainable development, according to the emirate’s vision, Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE) has enhanced its cooperation with the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), the lead intergovernmental organisation for the energy transformation.

The enhancement came with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the DoE and IRENA today during Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2020, which is being held from January 11-18 in the UAE capital. The agreement aims to facilitate the exchange of experiences and practices, review the development of training systems, engender capacity building and advance the energy transformation process in Abu Dhabi.

The MoU was signed by H.E Eng. Mohammed Bin Jarsh Al Falasi, Undersecretary, DoE and Francesco La Camera, Director-General of IRENA, with the signing ceremony attended by a number of officials from both parties. The agreement aims to build a framework of cooperation between the agency and the departments, with a focus on projects and practices that support renewable energy scenarios and increasing their share in the energy mix.

“Abu Dhabi Department of energy has an ambitious strategy that aims to improve the energy sector, enhance the efficiency of energy use and achieve the emirate’s sustainable development. Based on that, we are establishing international agreements that support Abu Dhabi’s plans, the development of renewable and clean energy resources and the emirate’s shift towards the green economy. The department’s goal is to achieve the government’s orientations to improve all sectors, attain economic, social and environmental sustainability and create a promising future for forthcoming generations,” said H.E Eng. Mohammed Bin Jarsh Al Falasi, Undersecretary of the DoE.

“The Department of Energy has a longstanding strategic partnership with the International Renewable Energy Agency, enhanced by the agency’s headquarters being located in Abu Dhabi. During the upcoming period we will work to activate the agreement with the implementation of plans, strategies and policies related to the renewable energy sector in the emirate, employing the highest international standards and measurements. This agreement will open new horizons for foreign investments, launch projects that will enhance Abu Dhabi’s leadership in the global energy sector, and serve the economic vision of Abu Dhabi 2030,” H.E added.

Francesco La Camera, Director-General of the International Renewable Energy Agency, said: “As the energy transformation advances it is clear that the shift is not only about the actions of nations but also of subnational actors. Every region, city, company and citizen has a role to play in creating the low-carbon future we aspire to. In this respect, Abu Dhabi has become a regional leader in the pursuit of sustainable development. This agreement will deepen IRENA’s engagement in Abu Dhabi and further reinforces the central role of subnational actors.”

According to the MoU, the two parties will work on identifying areas of cooperation and promoting dialogue that serves mutual strategic targets. The areas of cooperation include developing customised energy scenarios for Abu Dhabi, reviewing the strategies and plans related to energy and its effects, studying the social, economic and environmental impacts of the energy transition and related policies, developing planning modules and predicting used methodologies, linking the use and management of water and power, planning the integration and resilience of energy systems, designing the energy market, and working together on major events, such as Expo 2020.

The agreement will see the two parties cooperating on discovering opportunities for implementing joint projects and research, exchanging data and various statistics, and creating training events and workshops for employees. It will enable the sharing of analytical information, including renewable energy technologies, policies and organisational procedures, as well as facilitate training and capacity building. It has a specific focus on strategic areas of energy policy, creating a technology map and devising long-term scenarios.

Source: Company Press Release