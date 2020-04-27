The installed capacity of wind power generation in India is the fourth largest in the world — only China, the USA and Germany are ahead

The top five states for wind power generation in India (Credit: Matthias Böckel/Pixabay)

India and China are the only two Asian countries that feature in the world’s top 10 nations for wind power generation.

A study by the National Institute of Wind Energy (NIWE) reports a 302 gigawatt (GW) gross wind energy potential across India at a hub-height of 100 metres. The country currently possesses a total capacity of over 35GW.

Additionally, India boasts the world’s third- and fourth-largest onshore wind farms, in the form of the Muppandal facility in the south Indian state of Tamil Nadu and the Jaisalmer plant in the west Indian state of Rajasthan. By 2022, the country’s government plans to have a total capacity of 60GW of the renewable energy.

NS Energy profiles the top five states for wind power generation across India.

1. Tamil Nadu

The south Indian state of Tamil Nadu tops the list, with an annual wind power output of around 9,000 MW per annum — recording 8,631 megawatts (MW) at the end of 2018 and 9,075MW in 2019. Out of the state’s total installed capacity for electricity generation (which was 30,447 MW by the end of 2018), the wind sector contributed 28.34%.

Boasting India’s largest installed wind power generation capacity, Tamil Nadu has the country’s biggest onshore wind farm in the form of the 1,500 MW Muppandal facility. Located in the district of Kanyakumari, it features several wind turbines varying from 200KW to 1,650KW.

According to government sources, Tamil Nadu also has an offshore wind power potential of 31,000MW.

2. Gujarat

The western state of Gujarat comes second within India’s wind power generation hierarchy. The state’s total wind power generation capacity at the end of 2018 was 6,044 MW, with this jumping to 7,855MW by the close of 2019.

Gujarat’s total installed capacity for electricity generation was recorded at 31,382MW in 2018, with the wind sector’s contribution standing at 19.25%.

Gujarat is also a potential offshore wind energy zone, with government sources stating that about 36,000MW of offshore wind power can be harnessed off its coastline.

3. Maharashtra

India’s third-largest wind power-producing capacity belongs to the western state of Maharashtra. At the end of 2018, Maharashtra’s annual wind power generation was recorded to be 4,789MW, however, this dipped to 4781MW by the end of 2019. Its total installed power-producing capacity, at the close of 2018 was 43,779MW, with wind contributing 11% of this figure.

The state possesses three notable wind farms: The 528MW Brahmanvel wind farm located in Dhule district, the 278MW Dhalgaon wind farm in Sangli district and the 259MW Vankusawade wind park situated in Satara district.

4. Karnataka

Another southern state, Karnataka is no minnow when it comes to wind power generation.

At the end of 2018, Karnataka’s wind generation capacity was recorded to be 4,584MW. During the same time, the state’s total power generation capacity was 27,199MW, with the wind sector contributing 17%.

By the end of 2019, Karnataka’s wind power output rose to 4779MW.

5. Rajasthan

Fifth in the list is Rajasthan, where wind power production has been consistent over the past three years. At the end of 2018, the state’s annual wind power generation capacity was reported to be 4,300MW. Also, in the same year, out of a total installed electricity generation capacity of 21,833 MW, the wind sector’s contribution in Rajasthan was estimated to be 20%.

However, by the end of 2019, annual wind power output had dropped slightly to 4,292 MW.

Rajasthan also houses India’s second-largest onshore wind farm in the form of Jaisalmer Wind Park. Developed in 2001, this 1,064MW Suzlon Energy developed project is a cluster of wind farms situated in the district of Jaisalmer. Its current wind power generation capacity was first achieved in April 2012.