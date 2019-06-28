China is the third largest producer of nuclear power in the world, with an operational capacity of 42.8GW. The country generates power from 46 nuclear reactors.

Image: First construction phase of Tianwan Nuclear Power Plant, Photo courtesy of ChNPP/Wikipedia.

NS Energy profiles the top nuclear power plants in China based on their installed capacities

Yangjiang Nuclear Power Station-5GW

Located in Guangdong province, China, the Yangjiang nuclear power plant comprises a total of six reactors, each with 1000MW capacity, of which five have been commissioned till date.

The first phase of development involved construction and commissioning of four nuclear units while the second phase includes fifth and sixth units. Approval for the development of all six units was received in 2004, with the construction on the unit beginning in December 2008.

The unit 1, 2, and 3 of the Yangjiang power plant were commissioned in 2014, 2015 and 2016, respectively while the fourth entered service in 2017 and fifth in 2018.

Owned by Guandong Nuclear Power Joint Venture Company, the $10.9bn (£8.5bn) nuclear power plant is operated by Yangjiang Nuclear Power Company.

In November 2016, Hong Kong-based power company CLP Holdings emerged as a successful bidder to a 17% stake in Yangjiang Nuclear Power Company from China General Nuclear (CGN). Currently, CGN Group and its subsidiaries own a 66% stake in the company, while the remaining 17% is held by Guangdong YuDian Group, according to a report published by the World Nuclear Association.

Hongyanhe Nuclear Power Plant- 4.2GW

Located in Donggang Town, Wafangdian, in the Liaoning Province of China, the Hongyanhe nuclear power plant consists of four power generating units, each with a 1061MW capacity.

Construction on the first unit of the Hongyanhe nuclear power plant was started in August 2017. With commercial operations beginning at the first unit in June 2013, all the four units of the plans were commissioned from 2013 to 2016.

The nuclear plant, which uses CPR-1000 reactors for its four units, is owned by Liaoning Hongyanhe Nuclear Power (LHNP).

LHNP is a joint venture of China Guangdong Nuclear Power Holding Company (CGNPC) with 45% stake, China Power Investment Corporation (CPIC) with 45% interest and Dalian Construction Investment Group holding the remaining 10% stake.

Qinshan Nuclear Power Plant – 4.2GW

Located in in Haiyan County of the Zhejiang province, Qinshan nuclear power plant is claimed to be the first nuclear power plant to be constructed in mainland China.

Owned by the China National Nuclear Corporation, the power plant started power generation in 1992 from its first unit. The reactor units at the power plant were built in three different phases and an additional extension phase for phase two.

The first phase involved a single 300MW pressurised water reactor with an operations life of 30 years. The first unit is also considered to be the country’s first indigenously-designed and constructed nuclear power plant. To carry out a major upgrade, the unit was shut down in October 2007. The upgrade resulted in an increase in its capacity to 350MW.

The second unit entered into commercial operations in May 2004, while the third and fourth units were inaugurated in April 2006.

Tianwan Nuclear Power Station – 4.1GW

Located in Lianyungang prefecture level city in Jiangsu province, the Tianwan nuclear power station is operated by China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC).

Built along the Yellow Sea coast, about 30km east of Lianyungang proper, the nuclear power station comprises four operating units, two units under construction and two units which are expected to be built in the future.

The first phase of the nuclear power plant saw the commissioning of two V-428 VVER reactors with a net capacity of 990MW each, constructed under a partnership between China and Russia with a reported investment of $3.2bn (£2.52bn). The two units began commercial operations in 2007.

The second phase of the Tianwan Nuclear Power Station saw construction of units 3 and 4, which are VVER-1000/V-428M reactors with a net capacity of 1.06GW each. Unit 3 was brought into commercial operations in February 2018, followed by unit 4 in December 2018.

Unit 5 and 6, which will be ACPR-1000 reactors with a capacity of 1GW each, are currently under construction.

Ningde Nuclear Power Plant – 4GW

Located in the Fujian province, the $7.6bn (£6bn) Ningde nuclear power plant, which is owned by Ningde Nuclear Power (NDNP), has four operating units, with a combined net capacity of 4.072GW.

Two more units, each of 1.15GW gross capacity are planned to be added to the nuclear power plant.

NDNP, which was established in 2006, is owned by China General Nuclear Power Group, China Datang Corporation and Fujian Energy Group.

All the four operating units of the Ningde Nuclear Power Plant are CPR-1000 reactors.

Unit 1 entered into commercial operations in April 2013, followed by unit 2 in May 2014. Unit 3 and 4 were brought into commercial operations in June 2015 and July 2016, respectively.

The new units – 5 and 6 will be Hualong One (HPR1000) Chinese pressurized water nuclear reactors developed by CGN. In early 2019, the company signed an EPC agreement to advance the project.