TUNNELLING REMAINS A CRITICAL component of modern infrastructure, supporting everything from resource extraction and transportation to hydropower production and utility networks. As demand for these underground solutions grows, so does the need for innovative technologies that address the inherent challenges of tunnelling, such as geological uncertainty, high costs, environmental impact, and safety concerns. Several recent developments highlight the industry’s push towards greater efficiency, precision, and sustainability.

Diamond-enabled tunnelling

Element Six (E6), a company specialising in polycrystalline diamond (PCD) and ultra-hard materials, has partnered with Master Drilling, a leader in drilling and mechanised rock excavation. Together, they aim to transform tunnelling through a new synthetic diamond-enabled solution.

According to Koos Jordaan, Executive Director of Master Drilling, “Achieving high quality, nonexplosive tunnel construction with various aspects of value generated compared to traditional rock excavation methods is a key global challenge for tunnel builders – a challenge that Master Drilling and Element Six are uniquely positioned to address.” The partnership leverages Element Six’s patented PCD cutting technology with Master Drilling’s mechanised services.

The result is a tunnelling solution that reduces waste rock generation by more than 17% compared to traditional methods.

The technology has undergone testing in both underground and surface environments in the UK and South Africa, involving end-users from the mining and infrastructure sectors. Results indicate “general higher performance compared to traditional rock excavation methods.”

Siobhan Duffy, CEO of Element Six, stated: “This strategic partnership with Master Drilling is another example of the role Element Six plays in De Beers Group’s Origins strategy. Synthetic diamond innovation holds immense potential to shape the future of industrial applications. By extracting a lower amount of rock during tunnel development, the solution we developed in partnership with Master Drilling will significantly reduce waste and environmental impact, ensuring a better tomorrow for generations to come.”

The applications for this technology span multiple sectors. In mining, tunnels provide access to mineral resources and facilitate transportation and ventilation. For transportation, they create shorter routes through challenging terrain or urban areas. In construction, tunnels house utilities, while in the energy sector, they support hydroelectric plants and pipelines.

Trenchless technology for grid Expansion

Addressing the growing need for grid expansion, particularly in Germany, Herrenknecht has developed the E-Power Pipe method for trenchless installation of protective pipes. This technology is designed to minimize disruption and environmental impact when laying underground cables across obstacles like existing infrastructure, rivers, and protected areas. Heitkamp Construction Swiss GmbH received an E-Power Pipe machine in December and will deploy it in grid expansion projects such as SuedLink.

