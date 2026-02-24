The APR-1400 is an advanced 1400 MWe pressurised water nuclear reactor designed by Korea Hydro Nuclear Power (KHNP) Source: KHNP

Q: How important is international cooperation among regulatory and licensing authorities to nuclear development?

A: Clean and stable energy supply is becoming increasingly critical due to climate change, energy security, and the push for electrification. At the same time, tripling nuclear power capacity by 2050 presents a significant challenge. Particularly, for the deployment of SMRs as well as large reactors, collaboration and harmonisation in regulations and licensing is essential. Such efforts will help maintain our commitment to safety while minimizing redundancies in the licensing process. Additionally, accelerating the expansion of nuclear power requires several key elements: a robust supply chain, talent development, and innovative technology advancement. To streamline this process, all-hands-on-deck approach is needed across the global nuclear community. In this effort, international organizations such as the World Nuclear Association must play more substantial roles.

Q: What are the key areas where cooperation can be improved to benefit nuclear power, for example in developing coherent regulatory landscape?

A: KHNP is committed to achieving carbon neutrality through the expansion of large reactors and SMR development. To advance such efforts, global cooperation must be enhanced, particularly in the areas of regulation, licensing, and supply chain management. Among them, collaboration in regulation and licensing are essential. To triple global nuclear capacity by 2050, many different types and sizes of nuclear reactors will be built and this means a lot more reactors will be reviewed and licensed by regulators around the world. To achieve this unprecedented expansion will require increased collaboration between regulatory bodies and nuclear industries. Divergent licensing criteria among countries contribute to project uncertainties. Activities that move towards the global harmonization of licensing criteria will help reduce this uncertainty and are key for the successful development and early commercialization of SMRs.

Q: What are the key international challenges that the nuclear industry currently faces in developing a robust supply chain and qualified workforce?

A: Supply chain management is crucial. Compared to many other industries, nuclear industry demands higher level of safety, and vendors must meet stringent expectations. For newcomer countries, it is essential to implement localization considering the technical capabilities of the country, and to establish a robust global supply chain.

It would be extremely challenging for a country to pursue these elements on its own. A combination of determination of the government, collaboration with reliable partners experienced in construction and operation and assistance from international organizations such as the World Nuclear Association and IAEA, is essential.

KHNP are launching an SMR Smart Net- Zero City (SSNC) model in which carbon-free energy is supplied by their i-SMR complemented with renewables Source: i-SMR

It is also essential to secure a qualified workforce for plant operation. Strategies should be tailored to accommodate the varying circumstances of countries, considering factors such as technological advancement, education levels, and demographic composition. Since 2012, KHNP has run KINGS, KEPCO International Nuclear Graduate School, aiming to cultivate experts with practical knowledge and leadership in the global energy sector. There are around 500 alumni from 32 countries. Among them, 240 are from potential newcomer countries, such as those in Asia and Africa. In this regard, international organizations need to play a pivotal role to facilitate human resource development.

Q: How can KHNP’s approaches accelerate the deployment of nuclear energy to support the decarbonisation and the energy security?

A: Today, the globe is confronted with a severe climate crisis. To tackle the climate crisis, greater use of nuclear power is necessary. According to the NEA, to achieve the goal of restricting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, it is estimated that nuclear energy capacity needs to triple by 2050, reaching 1,160 GW. To reach this ambitious goal, KHNP – as a leading company in the nuclear industry – is pursuing expansion of existing large nuclear power plants and also the development of SMRs.

First, I would like to talk about expansion of large nuclear power plants. From the beginning of Korea’s nuclear power programme in 1971, the country has continuously constructed nuclear power plants over the last 50 years. Currently, nuclear power supplies about 30% of the total energy mix for the country. There are 26 reactor units are in operation and a further four units are under construction. Throughout the decades of nuclear development, a robust supply chain has been established through the manufacturing, design, construction, maintenance, and operation of nuclear power plants.

Also, KHNP has successfully built the United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) Barakah nuclear power plant. Three units have already been completed, and the fourth one will be connected to the grid this year. Despite numerous challenges encountered during construction, we have successfully been executing the project. Once completed, the plant is expected to supply around 25% of the national electricity requirements, reducing the carbon emissions from the UAE by some 22 million tonnes annually.

The successful adoption, development and export of nuclear power technology would not have been possible without the support from our global partners. And, we believe now is the time for Korea to expand support to potential newcomers in initiating nuclear power programmes in their countries on time and within budget too. In this regard, KHNP is trying to share its accumulated nuclear capacities with the world, including the nuclear newcomer countries in Europe.

Our roadmap for KHNP’s innovative small modular reactor (i-SMR) development includes: standard design completion by 2025, standard design approval by 2028, completion of the first of a kind (FOAK) unit by early 2030s. In addition, we are launching a model of SMR Smart Net- Zero City (SSNC) where carbon-free energy is supplied by i-SMR complemented by renewables such as solar and wind. In an SSNC, carbon neutrality is achieved, and energy cost is saved by up to 30%. I strongly believe this model will offer the best and optimal option for accelerating SMR deployment.

To expand both large and small reactors, we have to tackle many challenges in regulations, finance, and supply chains. I hope we could resolve the issues and achieve carbon neutrality in collaboration with global partners who are in need of our expertise.

Q: How important are events like the recent CORDEL workshop to foster a culture of cooperation?

A: The CORDEL Workshop Korea 2024 holds significant importance for several reasons. First, while previous CORDEL workshops largely emphasised collaboration in regulatory frameworks and licensing in new-build projects and long-term operations, this year’s workshop broadened its agenda to include wider collaboration aimed at achieving the ambitious goal of tripling nuclear capacity by 2050. Key topics included cooperation among regulators, newcomer countries, the supply chain, innovative technologies, and talent development. Moreover, the workshop provided KHNP an opportunity to demonstrate its capabilities as a key player in the global nuclear community by sharing the case study of the Barakah project. KHNP remains committed to global cooperation to speed up nuclear power deployment.

This article first appeared in Nuclear Engineering International magazine.