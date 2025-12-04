or more than a century, NEM Energy has played a pivotal role in the evolution of power generation. Known for its advanced Heat Recovery Steam Generators (HRSGs) and exhaust gas systems, the company has consistently pushed the boundaries of efficiency and innovation. Today, as the global energy transition accelerates, NEM’s focus has expanded beyond efficiency alone; toward tangible, measurable emission reduction.

One of the latest milestones in that journey is the Tempered Selective Catalytic Reduction system, or T-SCR (sometimes referred to as DSCR). Designed to deliver effective NOx reduction for gas turbine power plants operating in simple cycle mode, the T-SCR represents a major step forward in emission control technology, combining NEM’s engineering expertise with a pragmatic approach to real-world energy challenges.

Niels Veldkamp, Chief Operating Officer at NEM Energy

A Vision Grounded in Reality

“From the start, we’ve been in the business of increasing efficiency and that inherently means reducing emissions. But as technologies evolve and our portfolio went wider, we’ve taken that ambition a step further through solutions like T-SCR.” Explained Niels Veldkamp, Chief Operating Officer at NEM Energy.

NEM’s approach to emission regulation is intentionally proactive, not reactive. “We look ahead at what’s coming at global accords and regional policies and align our R&D with that direction,” Veldkamp says. “It’s the same mindset that led us to become one of the first companies certified as hydrogen-ready. Being a front-runner is part of our culture.”

That proactive stance is balanced by a strong sense of realism. “The world is moving toward zero emissions by 2050, and we fully support that,” he continues. “But there’s also a transition phase; the part between today and that future. Our goal is to make that transition cleaner and smarter. Technologies like T-SCR help bridge the gap.”

How T-SCR Works and Why It Matters

T-SCR Model

Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) technology is not new. In combined-cycle power plants, it has long been used to remove nitrogen oxides (NOx) from exhaust gases. The innovation behind T-SCR lies in its application to simple-cycle gas turbine operation, where traditional SCR systems could not be used effectively.

In simple terms, exhaust gas temperatures in simple-cycle plants are too high for a conventional catalyst to survive. The T-SCR solves this by mixing hot turbine exhaust with tempering air, reducing the temperature to the ideal range for catalytic conversion. Ammonia is then precisely vaporized and distributed to react with NOx, converting it into harmless nitrogen and water vapor.

“It’s all about getting the right temperature and the right mixing,” says Veldkamp. “If the exhaust is too hot, you damage the catalyst. If the ammonia isn’t distributed evenly, you get ammonia slip. The T-SCR design optimizes both.”

The result: achieving single-digit NOx parts per million (ppm), depending on turbine type and regional regulations.

A Self-Correcting System

What truly distinguishes NEM’s T-SCR from other systems on the market is its self-correcting mixing mechanism. The system automatically adjusts based on turbine load and exhaust conditions.

“Many suppliers design their systems for one specific load point,” Veldkamp explains. “Ours adapts dynamically across a wide load range. That means better and consistent performance, more flexibility, and lower operating costs.” The T-SCR covers a gas turbine operating load range of 30% to 100% depending on emission limits of a particular gas turbine.

Designed for Simplicity and Scalability

While the underlying engineering is complex, the operation of the T-SCR system is straightforward. Once installed and commissioned, it runs automatically within its designed load range. “For operators familiar with SCR systems, there’s almost no learning curve,” Veldkamp says. “It’s easy to operate, and from a maintenance perspective, it’s mainly about ensuring ammonia availability and regular inspection.”

The system is best suited for simple-cycle gas turbines of 40 MW and above, where exhaust gas temperatures are high enough to justify the technology. In smaller units, other emission-control options may be more economical, but for industrial-scale and utility-grade turbines, NEM T-SCR offers an unmatched balance of performance and cost.

In practice, most customers adopt T-SCR technology in response to stricter environmental regulations and fluctuating power demand. Veldkamp explained “It’s usually when regulators set new NOx limits and operators need to comply to secure permits. That’s when we come in with a solution that not only meets the limits but does so flexibly and reliably.”

Cleaner Air, Stronger Communities

The environmental and social benefits of T-SCR are straightforward. Lower NOx emissions mean cleaner air for surrounding communities and healthier ecosystems near power plants.

“For me, it’s simple,” Veldkamp says. “If you have a gas turbine operating near a populated area, it makes no sense to run it without emission control. You can prevent unnecessary NOx emissions even considering the ammonia slip which is minimized to as low as 2ppm and that’s better for people and for the planet.”

While installing such systems involves additional capital and operational costs, Veldkamp frames it as a necessary trade-off. “Yes, the price per kilowatt might be slightly higher. But the benefit in terms of health, compliance, and sustainability far outweighs that. In a fair market where emissions are valued properly, there’s no debate.”

Future Outlook: From Compliance to Standard Practice

Looking ahead, NEM expects emission control to become a standard feature rather than an optional add-on. “In the future, selling a gas turbine without an emission control system will be seen as an anomaly,” Veldkamp predicts. “The closer we get to 2035 and 2050, the more universal emission control will become; just as we’ve seen in the automotive industry.”

In an industry full of ambitious promises, NEM’s strength lies in its balanced perspective. “We fully embrace the energy transition,” Veldkamp concludes. “But we also recognize the importance of the transition period itself. We need reliable power today and cleaner power tomorrow. Our job is to make sure both can coexist.”

Through technologies like the T-SCR, NEM Energy is proving that emission control doesn’t have to wait for the future. It can and should be part of the present.