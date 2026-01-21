Dutch energy technology company NEM Energy is delivering two Heat Recovery Steam Generators (HRSGs) and Exhaust Gas Bypass Systems (EGBS) as a core equipment of the new 163 MW power plant in Manaus, Brazil. With these units, NEM Energy is not just supplying equipment; it is shaping the efficiency, reliability and environmental performance of the entire project.

The city of Manaus is a fast-growing urban and industrial hub. Rising electricity demand, combined with the need for a more stable and efficient power supply, has created strong pressure on the existing energy infrastructure. Ensuring secure, affordable, and cleaner power is therefore a strategic priority for the region.

The new 163 MW plant is designed to increase reliable generation capacity to support households, commerce, and local industry, improve overall efficiency compared to older thermal units in the region, and reduce specific fuel consumption andemissions by using modern combined-cycle technology. In this context, the plant is not just another generation asset; it is an infrastructure project that directly supports economic development while aligning with international expectations on efficiency and environmental performance.

At the heart of the plant’s efficiency concept stand the two HRSG units engineered and supplied by NEM Energy. These units recover heat from the gas turbines’ exhaust and convert it into steam, which is then used to generate additional electricity in a steam turbine. Without this technology, a significant portion of the energy would simply be lost to the atmosphere.

NEM Energy is responsible for the complete HRSG package, from concept and detailed engineering through to fabrication and quality assurance. Each unit is customized to the specific operating profile of the Manaus plant, ensuring that the gas turbines’ exhaust is converted into useful steam with minimal loss across the process. In practice, this means NEM’s design determines how much additional output the plant can generate from the same fuel input, which places the company at the center of the project’s performance and business case.

In a conventional open-cycle plant, hot exhaust gases are simply discharged to the atmosphere. With NEM Energy’s Heat Recovery Steam Generators, this energy is captured and transformed into steam to drive a steam turbine, adding a significant amount of extra power without additional fuel consumption. The result is a more efficient plant with lower generation costs and a reduced emissions profile per megawatt-hour produced. For an urban and environmentally sensitive region like Manaus, these gains are particularly important.

The project has moved well beyond the conceptual phase and Is now In an advanced stage of realization. within NEM Energy’s scope, the key steps can be summarized as follows:

Engineering completed : The HRSGs have been fully designed in line with the plant’s performance targets, local conditions and international standards.

: The HRSGs have been fully designed in line with the plant’s performance targets, local conditions and international standards. Manufacturing completed : Fabrication of the main HRSG pressure parts and auxiliary systems has been finalized under stringent quality-control procedures.

: Fabrication of the main HRSG pressure parts and auxiliary systems has been finalized under stringent quality-control procedures. Installation well advanced: Most of the HRSG components have already been Installed on site and Integrated with the gas turbines and balanced-of-plant systems.

With construction progressing according to plan, the Manaus power plant Is scheduled to start commercial operation by the end of 2026.

Looking ahead

Once the Manaus power plant enters operation, the combination of modern gas turbines and NEM Energy’s HRSG technology will deliver enough electricity for approximately 486,000 households, while optimizing fuel use and limiting emissions.

For NEM Energy, Manus Is more than a single project; It Is an extension of a proven global track record. The company has already delivered over 1000 HRSGs worldwide, creating one of the largest Installed fleets In the Industry. This experience translates into predictable performance, low lifecycle costs and high availability for power owners.

By leveraging this global reference base and keeping efficiency and reliability at the core of Its designs, NEM Energy positions itself as a trusted European partner for utilities and developers seeking sustainable, future-proof power generation solutions.