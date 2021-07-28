First of the three wells at the offshore Timor-Leste field is producing 178mmscfd of gas and 11,350bbl/d of liquids

The phase 3C infill drilling campaign at the Bayu-Undan field is likely to be completed early next year. (Credit: Kristina Kasputienė from Pixabay)

Santos and its partners have started production from the $235m phase 3C infill drilling programme of the Bayu-Undan field, offshore Timor-Leste by bringing the first well on stream.

The company, which is the operator of the Bayu-Undan joint venture with a 43.4% stake, had taken a final investment decision (FID) on the project in January 2021. Its partners in Bayu-Undan are K E&S (25%), INPEX (11.4%), Eni (11%), JERA (6.1%), and Tokyo Gas (3.1%).

The phase 3C infill drilling campaign involves the drilling of three production wells with the Noble Tom Prosser jack-up rig in the Timor Sea. Of these, two are platform wells, while the other is a subsea well.

One of the main objectives of the campaign is to develop additional natural gas and liquids reserves for extending field life.

According to Santos, the first well is producing 178 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd) of gas and 11,350 barrels per day (bbl/d) of liquids. As a result, the liquids production at the Bayu-Undan field has considerably increased to more than 25,000bbl/d.

The start-up of the well has also boosted the offshore well capacity for the supply of gas to the Darwin LNG facility, said Santos.

Santos managing director and CEO Kevin Gallagher said: “Following the successful result from the first of the Van Gogh Phase 2 infill wells, today’s results are another example of Santos creating incremental value from acquired assets.

“We’ve seen a better than expected reservoir outcome with this first well of the campaign, with successful results across both the primary and secondary targets in the well and a much higher initial gas production rate than expected.”

Santos said that the Noble Tom Prosser jack-up rig has now started drilling the second well.

The phase 3C infill drilling campaign is anticipated to be wrapped up in early 2022, following which the joint venture will be able to maximise value from the Bayu-Undan field.