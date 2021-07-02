Construction and installation works are estimated to take nearly five years for their completion

Illustration of the field control station and the subsea compression station of the Jansz-Io compression project (Credit: Business Wire)

Chevron and the other Gorgon joint venture (JV) participants have agreed to move ahead with the nearly AUD6bn ($4bn) Jansz-Io compression (J-IC) project, offshore Western Australia.

The objective of the Jansz-Io compression project is to exploit the low pressure reserves from the Jansz-Io field and sustain plateau production rates for the Gorgon project facilities located on Barrow Island (BWI).

The Jansz-Io field is located nearly 70km northwest of the Gorgon gas field and 220km off the coast of Western Australia in the northwest direction.

The project is essentially an upgrade to the existing Gorgon development. It calls for the construction and installation of a floating field control station (FCS) that weighs 27,000 tonnes and will be normally unattended.

The Jansz-Io compression project also involves the installation of nearly 6,500 tonnes of subsea compression infrastructure and a 135km long underwater power cable which will be linked to Barrow Island.

According to Chevron, the construction and installation works are expected to take nearly five years for their completion.

Chevron Eurasia Pacific exploration and production president Nigel Hearne said: “Using world-leading subsea compression technology, J-IC is positioned to maintain gas supply from the Jansz-Io field to the three existing LNG trains and domestic gas plant on Barrow Island.

“This will maintain an important source of clean-burning natural gas to customers that will enable energy transitions in countries across the Asia Pacific region.”

The Jansz-Io Compression follows the Gorgon Stage 2 project whose installation phase is on the verge of completion.

Upon completion, the Gorgon LNG plant will be fed with gas produced from four new Jansz-Io and seven new Gorgon wells.

Chevron is the operator of the integrated Gorgon gas project through a stake of 47.3% held by its Australian subsidiaries. Its partners in the project are ExxonMobil (25%), Royal Dutch Shell (25%), Osaka Gas (1.25%), Tokyo Gas (1%), and JERA (0.41%).