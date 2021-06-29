The solar projects are estimated to be built with an investment of $300m

Construction on the solar power projects to commence in March 2022. (Credit: Sebastian Ganso from Pixabay.)

Société Nationale d’Électricité (SNEL) has signed power purchase agreements for the construction of two 100MW solar power plants in the copper and cobalt-rich south-east Congo.

SNEL, the state-owned utility company of Democratic Republic of Congo, has signed the agreement with developer Financing Access, which is in a partnership with Green Power Capital (GPC) investment fund.

Construction on the solar power projects is expected to commence in March 2022 and the facilities are planned to begin operations in early 2023, Reuters reported.

SNEL director general Jean-Bosco Kayombo Kayan was quoted by the news agency as saying: “With the signing of this agreement, we will contribute to securing the energy supply in the major urban and peri-urban centres.

“Similarly, we will be able to ensure the supply of electricity to industrialists in the area, in particular the mining companies which represent the economic lungs of Haut-Katanga and Lualaba (provinces).”

The two Congo solar plants will produce around 500GWh per annum

The solar power plant to be located in the town of Kolwezi is anticipated to cost $148m, while the other facility located near Likasi would cost $157m, said the company.

The two solar plants are expected to produce around 500GWh per annum, which is adequate to supply electricity to more than 1.25 million people, said SNEL.

Congo is considered as the top producer of copper in Africa and the biggest miner of cobalt in the world.

The country is planning to expand the Inga dams along the Congo River, as part of efforts to boost energy security.

The facility, which could become the world’s largest hydroelectric project, has faced repeated delays due to financial issues.

Recently, the government has chosen Australia-based Fortescue Metals Group to develop the Grand Inga hydroelectric power project.