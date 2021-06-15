The project will see development of six fields, with 190,000 barrels of production capacity per day

Total E&P Uganda awards contracts for Tilenga project. (Credit: MustangJoe from Pixabay.)

Total E&P Uganda (TEPU) has conditionally awarded contracts for the development of the Tilenga oil fields project in the Lake Albert region of Uganda.

The contract letters have been signed for the engineering, procurement, supply, construction and commissioning (EPSCC) of main surface facilities and five drilling packages of the project.

The Tilenga project involves the development of six fields, with a production capacity of 190,000 barrels per day. It will include the drilling of 426 wells from 31 well pads.

It will also comprise a central processing facility located in Buliisa, outside the Murchison Falls National Park.

TEPU said that the conditional letters of awards have been signed after a complete, competitive and thorough tender evaluation and contracting process.

Total E&P Uganda general manager Pierre Jessua said: “We are pleased to sign these conditional letters of award for the Tilenga project to these 5 highly qualified industry players.

“The launch of these contracts underscores our commitment to developing the Tilenga project while maximising value and viability of the project, and observing the most stringent Health, Safety, Social, Environment and Quality standards to which the contractor must adhere.”

A consortium comprising CB&I UK, a McDermott company, and Sinopec International Petroleum Service (SINOPEC) has won the EPSCC contract for the Central Processing Facility (CPF), flowlines, and other related surface facilities.

Schlumberger Oilfield Eastern received contract for three well engineering packages. The first package includes the upper completions, artificial lift, and associated services.

The second package includes directional drilling, well logging, measurements-while-drilling, buttonhole assembly, data transmission and real time operation centre services, and the third include wellheads, christmas trees and related services.

Vallourec Oil and Gas France has been contracted for casing, tubing and related services, while ZPEB Uganda for onshore drilling rigs, tubular running and fishing services.

Jessua said: “Thanks to this first step, the Tilenga project development phase has a target to achieve first oil in 43 months. All the companies will deploy their years of expertise and best-in-class technology to delivering the project while also ensuring sustainable value retention in the economy through promotion of national content.”