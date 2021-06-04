The Tornado Attic well at the Gulf of Mexico field is expected to begin production by Q3 2021

The Tornado Attic well is set to boost the production of the Tornado field. (Credit: Anita starzycka from Pixabay)

Talos Energy has discovered pay in-line with pre-drill expectations following the drilling of a sidetrack well at the producing Tornado field in the Green Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

According to the company, the objective of the Tornado 3 sidetrack well (Tornado Attic well) is for optimising recovery from the Tornado field.

The sidetrack well was drilled nearly 4,500ft from the Tornado water flood injection well and 1,550ft away from the closest existing producer well.

Drilled with the Seadrill West Neptune rig, the Tornado Attic well intersected nearly 85ft of true vertical thickness pay in the B6 Upper Zone. The properties of rock and reservoir are in line with internal modelling and pre-drill expectations, said Talos Energy.

The company said that it will immediately progress to the completion phase.

Production from the Tornado Attic well is expected to be achieved by Q3 2021 owing to the existing infrastructure in place and fast-tracked completion timeline.

Talos Energy estimates the well to yield around 8-10 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBoe/d) once commissioned, of which nearly 80% will be oil.

Talos Energy president and CEO Timothy Duncan said: “We are pleased to announce success with our latest Tornado well, which will optimize recovery from the field and builds on the success of the recent water flood project where our multi-disciplinary team has done a fantastic job.

“More broadly, this success highlights our diversity of project inventory, spanning a wide range of target sizes, risk profiles and turnaround times to first production by utilizing infrastructure in place.”

Talos Energy is the operator in the offshore field with a stake of 65% and is partnered by Kosmos Energy, which owns a 35% stake.

The Tornado field, which was discovered in 2016, is located about 4.8km south of Talos Energy’s Phoenix complex. Using the HP-I floating production facility, the offshore field has so far produced close to 34 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe).