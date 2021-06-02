The acquisition includes transfer of staff and contracts for 27 projects to RES

RES is supporting more than 7.5GW of operational wind, solar and storage projects. (Credit: Free-Photos from Pixabay)

UK-based Renewable Energy Systems (RES) has partly acquired DNV’s asset management activities across 412MW of operational assets in the UK and Ireland.

The operation assets are owned by various companies including CGN Europe and Cubico Sustainable Investments.

In relation with the acquisition, staff and contracts for 27 projects will be transferred to RES, which will take over the site management and control centre services.

DNV renewables operations director Keir Harman said: “DNV’s strategy to focus on core technical advisory services and divest wind farm site management and control room services in the UK and Ireland fits well with RES’ growth ambitions in this space.

“We are pleased that RES will onboard our highly regarded and experienced control room and site management staff along with the customer contracts that they support.

“DNV continues to work in partnership with RES working on operating phase renewable energy projects across the globe.”

The acquisition follows the company’s acquisition of asset management business from REG Power Management in 2019, and strengthens its position as one a support services provider in the renewable industry.

RES is supporting more than 7.5GW of operational wind, solar and storage projects assets across the world.

In May, the company received approval to construct a new energy storage project in North Yorkshire.

To be located in the Selby district, the 99.9MW Lakeside Energy Storage project is estimated to have the potential to store enough energy to supply the daily power needs of over 20,000 homes.

Construction on the energy storage is expected to begin in late 2022, with the facility entering into operations by late 2023.

The project is expected to expand RES’ total energy storage portfolio in the UK and Ireland to 420MW.