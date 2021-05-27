The project will be capable of generating enough electricity to power more than 60,000 homes

Green Rigg Wind Farm. (Credit: EDF Renewables Ireland)

EDF Renewables Ireland has unveiled plans to develop a 100MW wind farm to the south of Bellacorick in Mayo county in the country.

Expected to feature up to 25 turbines, the project will be capable of generating enough electricity to power more than 60,000 homes.

The project is expected to be located in a forested area to the northeast of Slieve Carr, nearly 8km southeast of Bangor Erris.

EDF Renewables Ireland said that the project team is currently collecting wind data and mapping the environmental constraints on site, which will help in creating a preliminary wind turbine layout.

The company is planning to submit a planning application and an Environmental Impact Assessment Report for the wind project to An Bord Pleanála in early 2022.

The wind project is expected to enter into commercial operational in 2028, subject to planning permission.

EDF Renewables Ireland development head Kevin Daly said: “Kilsallagh Wind Farm will make a positive contribution to Ireland’s efforts to tackle the climate crisis.

“We look forward to working closely with residents and the community in Mayo and the County Council to keep them updated on progress and the benefits this project will bring to the local area.”

Last year, EDF Renewables Ireland acquired a 50% stake in Codling Wind Park, an offshore wind farm which will be located off the coast of County Wicklow.

The company also acquired 100% of Wexford Solar, which includes eight solar projects with around 100MW of capacity across Ireland.

Daly said: “The west of Ireland is home to some of the best wind conditions in the country – but the absence of sufficient transmission infrastructure is a big challenge when it comes to harnessing this potential.

“More will need to be done to ensure Ireland’s grid system can accommodate the low-carbon energy that is needed to fight climate change and power our lives.”