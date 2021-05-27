The company has also signed a five-year contract to provide operation and maintenance services for the facility

Siemens Gamesa has installed six projects totalling 259MW in the Philippines to date. (Credit: Ed White from Pixabay.)

Siemens Gamesa has secured a contract to supply, install and commission 32 onshore turbines for the 160MW Balaoi & Caunayan wind project in the Philippines.

Under the contract, the company will supply 18 units of the SG 5.0-145 and 14 units of the SG 5.0-132 turbines for the wind farm.

In addition to the wind turbines, Siemens Gamesa has also signed a five-year contract to offer operation and maintenance services for the optimised performance of the wind farm.

The Balaoi & Caunayan wind farm will be developed by Asian renewable energy developers UPC Renewables and AC Energy.

Siemens Gamesa Southeast Asia sales head Mart Huismans said: “We are pleased to extend our longstanding partnership with UPC Renewables and AC Energy, and jointly strike a long-awaited positive turning point in the Philippines.

“We will continue to bring advanced products and tailored renewable energy solutions to support our valued customers as more opportunities are expected to arise in the Philippines as well as other Southeast Asian markets.”

Siemens Gamesa has installed six projects totalling 259MW in the Philippines, since its first project in 2014.

The company also claims to have installed more than 9.45GW of onshore turbines in China, Pakistan, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, Australia and New Zealand.

In March, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE) received a firm order from the Germany-based electricity generation company RWE for the 1.4GW Sofia offshore wind power project.

Located 195km off the UK’s north eastern coast on Dogger Bank in the North Sea, Sofia will be the first project to install Siemens’ 14MW Direct Drive offshore wind turbines.

The project is expected to feature B108 blades that deploy IntegralBlade technology.