The company has also agreed to provide full-service for the project for a period of 20 years

GE wins 302MW Lincoln Land wind project contract. (Credit: Steppinstars from Pixabay.)

GE Renewable Energy has secured a contract to provide 107 of its 2.82-127 onshore wind turbines for the 302MW Lincoln Land Wind project in Morgan County, Illinois, US.

Along with the wind turbines, GE has also agreed to provide full-service for the project for a period of 20 years.

With the latest contract, GE and Ares have partnered for a total of more than 800MW contracts over the last 12 months.

The wind farm is owned by funds managed by the Infrastructure and Power strategy of Ares Management, and is developed by Apex Clean Energy.

Ares has finalised the preconstruction milestones, including securing turbines, financing, and other project contracts.

The Lincoln Land wind facility is anticipated to be completed by the end of 2021.

GE Renewable Energy Onshore Americas CEO Tim White said: “We are delighted to continue our partnership with Ares.

“Together, we have announced more than 800MW in new onshore units over the last 12 months, this is an exciting milestone, and we’re thrilled to support our customers in accelerating the energy transition by helping to deliver sustainable, affordable, renewable energy through our combined projects in the US.”

The wind farm will provide 126MW of renewable energy to McDonald’s and nearly 175MW to Facebook, under separate power purchase agreements (PPAs).

GE Energy Financial Services (GE EFS), a Stamford, Connecticut-based division of GE Capital, is providing tax equity for the project.

Ares infrastructure and power managing director Steve Porto said: “We are proud to once again work with GE Renewable Energy.

“We believe trusted partners are critical to building projects of this scale and delivering low-cost energy to our customers and with an effort to deliver strong results for our investors.”

The project is anticipated to generate a local tax revenue of around $65m, payments to landowners totalling $90m, and nearly 400 full-time local jobs during construction.