Dogger Bank wind farm will have combined installed generation capacity of 3.6GW. (Credit: doskey12 from Pixabay)

Hitachi ABB Power Grids has won a contract to connect the third transmission link from the Dogger Bank wind farm over 130km to the UK mainland.

The contract extends the ongoing delivery of Dogger Bank A and B to include C, and is subject to financial close of the third phase of the wind farm, planned for late 2021.

Located in the North Sea, the Dogger Bank wind farm is anticipated to have a combined installed generation capacity of 3.6GW, which is adequate to power six million UK homes.

The project is developed by SSE Renewables and Equinor under a 50:50 joint venture partnership, with Eni taking 20% stake in the first two phases.

In November last year, SSE Renewables and Equinor have secured financing for the first two phases of the wind farm.

The Dogger Bank wind farm is expected to support the UK government’s target of sourcing up to 40GW offshore wind capacity and reducing emissions by 68% by 2030.

Dogger Bank Wind Farm project director Steve Wilson said: “Confirmation of our collaboration with Hitachi ABB Power Grids on all three phases of Dogger Bank Wind Farm is another important milestone for our world-leading development.

“Working together in an integrated way will enable us to achieve optimum efficiency during the design, procurement and construction work, while the use of market-leading HVDC technology will ensure efficient and reliable transmission of renewable energy for six million UK households once all of the wind farm phases become operational.”

The compact high-voltage direct-current technology, HVDC Light offered by Hitachi ABB Power Grids is expected to enable effective transmission and integration of offshore wind power to the onshore grid.

Hitachi ABB Power Grids has developed the HVDC Light technology based on Voltage Sourced Converter (VSC) technology.

HVDC Light technology supports the remote wind farms off the UK coast, and the latest HVDC Light system provides the most compact design with low energy losses, said the company.

Hitachi ABB Power Grids’ grid integration business managing director Niklas Persson said: “Together, with customers and partners, we are playing a key role in accelerating the energy transition.

“HVDC technology contributes significantly towards a carbon-neutral energy future by enabling the integration of large-scale and remote renewable energy generation. Being selected once again underlines our customers’ trust in our world-leading expertise and delivery capabilities.”