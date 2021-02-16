The contract includes supply of up to 137 of its Cypress 5.5-158 wind turbines to the Önusberget wind farm

GE Renewable Energy, Luxcara to deliver 753MW. (Credit: www_slon_pics from Pixabay.)

GE Renewable Energy has secured a contract from the German asset management firm Luxcara to supply turbines for a 753MW onshore wind capacity in northern Sweden.

The Önusberget project is said to be the largest single onshore wind farm in Europe and GE’s largest onshore wind farm contract outside of the US.

Luxcara has already commenced infrastructure work at the project, and GE is expected to begin installing turbines as early as July of this year.

Luxcara managing partner Alexandra von Bernstorff said: “We are proud to work with GE to build Europe’s largest onshore wind farm in the resource-rich north of Sweden.

“We were among the first to enter the Nordic wind market back in 2015 and this project re-affirms our position as the region’s largest long-term investor in the sector.”

Under the contract, GE Renewable Energy would supply 137 of its Cypress 5.5MW turbines, with a 158m rotor. The turbines are said to be well suited for the project site’s wind speeds and climate.

The turbine blades will be equipped with an advanced ice mitigation system to ensure a stable level of availability and reduced downtime.

Also, the parties have agreed on a 25-year full-turbine maintenance and service contract.

The project, along with its sub-parks Kallamossen and Djupdal, are anticipated to generate adequate power to more than 200,000 Swedish households annually, apart from saving around 1,000,000 tonnes of CO₂ over its lifetime.

GE Renewable Energy president and CEO Jérôme Pécresse said: “We are delighted to have been selected by Luxcara to partner on the largest ever single onshore wind farm to be built in Europe.

“The Önusberget wind farm marks our continuous commitment to the Swedish onshore wind market, extends our presence in Europe and confirms the confidence of our customers in Cypress, our most powerful onshore wind platform.”