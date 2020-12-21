The Turbine Supply Agreement and Service and Warranty Agreements for Dogger Bank C will be finalised in the first quarter of 2021

GE Renewable Energy confirmed as preferred turbine supplier for 1.2 GW third phase of Dogger Bank Wind Farm in the UK. (Credit: GE Renewable Energy )

GE Renewable Energy announced today that it has been confirmed as the preferred turbine supplier for Dogger Bank C, the 1.2 GW third phase of the 3.6 GW Dogger Bank wind farm (a 50:50 joint venture between SSE Renewables and Equinor) that will become the world’s largest offshore wind farm when complete in 2026. The agreement includes the upscaled Haliade-X 14 MW wind turbine and a Service Supply Agreement to provide operations and maintenance support for five years. The Turbine Supply Agreement and Service and Warranty Agreements for Dogger Bank C, will be finalized in the first quarter of 2021. Installation of the turbines for Dogger Bank C is set to begin in 2025 ahead of completion of the overall project in 2026.

GE is now confirmed as supplying Haliade-X turbine technology to all three phases of Dogger Bank Wind Farm including a record-breaking order for 190 units of GE’s 13 MW Haliade-X for phases A and B announced in September.

John Lavelle, President & CEO, Offshore Wind at GE Renewable Energy, said, “Dogger Bank C will use a 14 MW version of the Haliade-X, the most powerful offshore wind turbine in operation today. In doing so, this unique project will both continue to build on the UK’s leadership in offshore wind and serve as a showcase for innovative technology that is helping to provide more clean, renewable energy.”

Steve Wilson, Dogger Bank Wind Farm’s Project Director at SSE Renewables, said: “We’re delighted to be working with GE Renewable Energy on all three phases of our development, as the first wind farm in the world to install their innovative and record-breaking Haliade-X turbine technology. Together with GE we are continuing to lead the way on innovation in the offshore wind industry and we’re proud that Dogger Bank will now use a 14 MW turbine at Dogger Bank C alongside the 13 MW turbine already confirmed for phases A and B.”

The Dogger Bank Wind Farm is located over 130 km off the north-east coast of England and will be capable of powering the equivalent of up to 6 million homes each year when complete in 2026. Due to its size and scale, the site is being built in three consecutive phases; Dogger Bank A, Dogger Bank B and Dogger Bank C. Each project is expected to generate around 6 TWh of electricity annually.

GE Renewable Energy will continue its testing and Research & Development activities on Haliade-X platform in the UK by partnering with ORE Catapult and other institutions to develop programs that reduce the time people spend at sea to increase safety and use robotics, digital and remote operations to help reduce energy costs.

GE has a long history serving the UK market, with 10,000 employees across Power, Renewable Energy, Healthcare, Aviation, Capital and Digital businesses.

Source: Company Press Release