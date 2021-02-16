Located in the South China Sea, the FLNG vessel holds the capacity to produce 1.5 million tonnes of LNG per annum

The PFLNG DUA is currently moored at the Rotan gas field in South China Sea. Credit: Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS)

Petronas revealed that PFLNG DUA, the company’s second floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) facility has achieved its first drop of LNG production from the Rotan gas field, offshore Malaysia.

The Malaysian national oil and gas company said that the start up shows the ability of the vessel topside facility to produce on spec LNG product. The company said that the achievement further endorses the technology concept of floating LNG solutions for deepwater gas fields.

PFLNG DUA is also Petronas’ first deep water FLNG facility. It is currently located in Block H in the South China Sea, 140km off the coast of Kota Kinabalu in Sabah state.

Petronas in partnership with PTT Exploration and Production had wrapped up the subsea commissioning phase of the FLNG project and had achieved its first gas earlier this month.

Petronas LNG asset Zakaria Kasah vice president said: “This achievement showcases our focused execution and continuous effort in pushing boundaries to deliver innovative and customer-centric solutions to our customers.

“Despite operating in a challenging environment which is exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, we managed to commission this megastructure and achieve first LNG production in 7 days upon the first gas in. This is a record achievement, and a great milestone for PETRONAS and the LNG industry.”

According to Petronas, PFLNG DUA can reach gas fields in water depths up to 1,500m. The vessel has a capacity of producing 1.5 million tonnes of LNG per annum.

The FLNG vessel is slated to deliver its first LNG cargo to customers by mid-next month.

Petronas’ other FLNG vessel is the PFLNG SATU which produced its first LNG in 2016 from the Kanowit gas field, offshore Sarawak. In 2019, PFLNG SATU was relocated to Kebabangan field, offshore Sabah.

In January, Petroliam Nasional’s subsidiary Petronas Carigali acquired the operatorship of the E11 gas hub located 130km offshore Bintulu, Sarawak in Malaysia.