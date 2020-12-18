The 250MW wind project and the 250MW solar projects acquired from Invenergy are expected to become operational by 2022 and 2023, respectively

Broad Reach Power buys 250MW solar and 250MW wind projects in Montana from Invenergy. (Credit: Samuel Faber from Pixabay)

Texas-based Broad Reach Power has acquired a 250MW wind project and a 250MW solar project in Montana, the US, from Invenergy, a developer of sustainable energy projects.

Financial details of the deal have not been disclosed.

Broad Reach owns a 5GW portfolio of utility scale solar and energy storage power projects in California, Wyoming, Montana, Utah and Texas.

Broad Reach Power developer Daniel Zolnikov said: “I am looking forward to begin developing these projects as we continue investing in Montana. Once completed, these projects will provide much needed reliability to the region’s grid while also contributing valuable local construction jobs and significant tax dollars to counties such as Yellowstone, Stillwater and Golden Valley.”

Located in Billings and , the 250MW wind project and a 250MW solar project are expected to go online in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

These two projects join a part of Board Reach’s existing portfolio of solar and battery storage assets, which are also located in Billings.

In the Pacific Northwest region, Board Reach has a pipeline of over 1,400MW of renewable generation projects and over 900MW of storage projects.

Broad Reach Power vice president of development James Ferguson said: “Similar to Texas, where we have become the leading owner of storage projects in the ERCOT interconnection queue in just over a year, we have also built a dynamic portfolio of both renewable power and standalone storage power plants in the Pacific Northwest through greenfield development and M&A in an equally short amount of time.”

In November this year, Broad Reach Power sold a yet-to-be constructed 80MW solar project to Greenbacker Renewable Energy in the US.

Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Greenbacker Renewable Energy purchased the project, named Fall River Solar, which is located in Fall River County, South Dakota.

The project has a 20-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with utility Black Hills Power.