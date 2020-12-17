The company will supply 2.8-127 wind turbines for the Caddo wind project in southern Caddo County, Oklahoma

GE Renewable Energy wins 265MW turbine supply order for Caddo wind project. (Credit: GE Renewable Energy.)

GE Renewable Energy, a division of General Electric (GE), has secured a 265MW onshore wind turbine supply order from Allete Clean Energy, a subsidiary of Allete, for its 300MW Caddo wind project in Oklahoma.

Located in southern Caddo County, the wind farm was acquired by Allete from Apex Clean Energy in March this year.

Under the terms of the contract, GE Renewable will be responsible for the supply of 2.8-127 wind turbines for the Caddo wind project.

Construction on the wind project has already commenced and the commissioning is expected in 2021.

The contract also includes a 15-year full services agreement for the Caddo project.

GE Renewable Energy Onshore Wind Americas CEO Tim White said: “Our 2 MW platform leverages proven, reliable technology and is ideally suited for this part of the country at a time when the world needs access to clean, affordable energy.”

The wind farm is said to be the fourth wind project GE Renewable Energy and ALLETE Clean Energy have built together in the US.

Upon completion, the wind projects are expected to have a total installed capacity of more than 750MW.

ALLETE Clean Energy president Al Rudeck Jr. said: “We are pleased to once again partner with GE Renewable to bring more renewable energy to our nation’s grid and help our customers meet their sustainability goals.

“The 300-megawatt Caddo site will double ALLETE Clean Energy’s capacity to serve the accelerating corporate demand for clean energy, and is fully contracted for the first 12 years with three investment-grade Fortune 500 customers.”

Approximately 200MW of power generated by the Caddo wind project will be bought by McDonalds under a power purchase agreement.