The discovery, which is Petronas’ first in Suriname, is made in block 52 located north of the coast of Paramaribo

The discovery was made after the drilling of the Sloanea-1 exploration well. (Credit: Zachary Theodore on Unsplash)

Malaysian oil and gas company Petronas has announced making a hydrocarbon discovery in block 50, offshore Suriname.

The discovery, which is Petronas’ first in Suriname, was made after the drilling of the Sloanea-1 exploration well in the block.

Using the Maersk Developer rig, the Sloanea-1 exploration well was drilled to a total depth of 4,780 metres.

Petronas said that the well encountered several hydrocarbon-bearing sandstone packages with good reservoir qualities in the Campanian section.

To assess the full extent of the discovery, a further evaluation is being undertaken by the block partners.

Petronas Suriname E&P (PSEPBV) is the operator of block 50 with a 50% stake. ExxonMobil Exploration and Production Suriname is Petronas’ partner in the block, owing the remaining stake.

Petronas exploration, upstream vice president Emeliana Rice-Oxley said: “We are pleased with the positive results of the well. It will provide the drive for PETRONAS to continue exploring in Suriname, which is one of our focus basins in the Americas.

“We look forward to further successful collaboration with our partner ExxonMobil and further strengthen our relationship with the government of the Republic of Suriname, as a solutions partner, progressing towards delivering clean and reliable energy to the market.”

According to Petronas, the Sloanea-1 well data demonstrates excellent calibration of the hydrocarbon potential of the block.

Covering an area of 4,749 km², Block 52 is located north of the coast of Paramaribo, Suriname’s capital city.

The block is also within the prospective Suriname-Guyana basin, where major hydrocarbon discoveries have been made.

PSEPBV, a subsidiary of Petronas, also holds a 100% participating interest and operatorship in Block 48, and a 30% non-operated participating interest in Block 53.