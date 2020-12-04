Mitsubishi Power will partner with Black & Veatch to install the turnkey solution at the plant

Jim Heilbron (L), Alabama Power’s senior vice president and senior production officer, and Paul Browning, Mitsubishi Power’s president and CEO, mark the JAC selection with a Japanese signing tradition. (Credit: Mitsubishi Power)

Southern Company subsidiary Alabama Power has chosen a Mitsubishi Power JAC power island with advanced technology for a new unit at its James M. Barry Electric Generating Plant in Mobile County, Alabama, the US.

The 720MW combined cycle unit consists of a JAC gas turbine, a steam turbine and a heat recovery steam generator.

Mitsubishi Power will partner with Black & Veatch to install the turnkey solution at the plant.

The Mitsubishi Power JAC gas turbine power island is claimed to have an efficiency greater than 64%. Its industry-leading performance and flexibility will help Alabama Power meet the demands of its customers for clean and reliable energy, claimed Mitsubishi Power.

Alabama Power senior vice president and senior production officer Jim Heilbron said, “The Mitsubishi Power JAC gas turbine’s proven performance and cost-effective operation fit our mission of providing our customers with safe, clean, reliable and affordable power, when they need it.”

Furthermore, the Mitsubishi Power JAC gas turbine power island is claimed to have 99.5% reliability. The unit is expected to be a source of low-cost electricity for customers.

The project will provide employment to more than 300 workers during its construction and approximately 30 permanent positions once the unit enters commercial operation.

Mitsubishi Power Americas president and CEO Paul Browning said: “Our mission at Mitsubishi Power is to provide total solutions to our customers.

“We’re working with Black & Veatch to support Alabama Power’s mission to meet the needs of its customers and support the economy in the Mobile area and across Alabama. Together with Alabama Power and Black & Veatch, we are creating a Change in Power.”

Black & Veatch has been working with Mitsubishi Power in more than 20 projects worldwide. It brings an integrated engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) solution.