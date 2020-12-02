The combined cycle power plant is expected to begin commercial operation in early 2024

Jacobs will technical advisory services through to financial close for the plant. (Credit: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay)

Jacobs has been appointed by Pulau Indah Power Plant (PIPP) to provide owner’s engineer services for the development of its 1.2GW combined cycle power plant in Klang, Malaysia.

The US technical professional services firm did not reveal the financial terms.

PIPP is a consortium made up of Maxim Global (formerly Tadmax Resources), Worldwide Holdings, and Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO).

Jacobs will be responsible for providing technical advisory services through to financial close.

As owner’s engineer, the company will also be responsible for design review, monitoring of construction, project management, attendance at factory testing, and warranty support.

Jacobs people and places solutions executive vice president Patrick Hill said: “This project is another opportunity for Jacobs to support Malaysia’s major power development projects and their continued focus on low-carbon and renewable energy.

“Gas generation is more efficient and produces less emissions than other fossil fuels and is an interim step in our energy transition towards a zero-carbon future. Gas can replace aging baseload generation with a lower carbon supply until emerging technologies capable of delivering clean, reliable baseload power, such as hydrogen, become feasible.”

Pulau Indah plant to supply power to TNB

The power plant, which will be located on the Pulau Indah island, is expected to begin commercial operation in January 2024.

It will supply power to Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) under a power purchase agreement (PPA).

The Pulau Indah power plant is expected to boost baseload supply for the region. Once completed, the power plant will generate low carbon power to the central region of peninsular Malaysia, which includes Klang, Sepang, and Kuala Langat districts which have a high demand for electricity.

The gas-fired power plant is expected to help bring in new industrial development investments, trigger economic activity, and generate new employment opportunities in the region.

PIPP managing director Datuk Seri Gan Seong Liam said: “The power plant will use HA turbine technology, the world’s most innovative turbine with advanced materials, cooling, aerodynamics, combustion and digital capability.

“It is a clean energy alternative, that emits lower levels of emissions and produces less greenhouse gases. We look forward to the successful completion of this ground-breaking project leveraging off Jacobs power experience in Malaysia and across the South East Asia region.”