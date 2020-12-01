The upgrade project is scheduled to be completed next year

Makban Geothermal Power Station (Credit: Mitsubishi Power)

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group’s subsidiary Mitsubishi Power has received an order for the upgrade of the Makban Geothermal Power Plant in Laguna, the Philippines.

The company will supply a new set of steam turbine components with optimum design for Unit No. 1.

Unit No. 1 is one of the ten geothermal power producing units supplied by Mitsubishi Power over the years.

The upgrade project is scheduled to be completed next year.

The Makban Geothermal Power Plant is located to the southeast of Manila.

The plant is owned and operated by AP Renewables (APRI), a renewable energy developer in the country.

Mitsubishi Power had delivered the first geothermal power generating unit in 1979. It had installed another nine units over the next two decades until 1996.

For the Makban Geothermal Power Plant renovation project, Mitsubishi Power’s Nagasaki Works will supply the newly designed steam turbine components.

The onsite installation service will be provided by Mitsubishi Power’s local subsidiary MHI Power (Philippines) Plant Services Corporation.

MHI Power (Philippines) Plant Services Corporation is the contracting arm of Mitsubishi Power (Philippines) and provides after-sales service business.

Mitsubishi Power’s steam turbine technology is claimed to enable high performance upgrades.

The firm has fulfilled orders for over 100 geothermal power projects with a total plant capacity of over 3,200MW.

