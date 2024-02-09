To be located in the province of Teruel (Andorra), the Spanish green hydrogen project is developed by a consortium led by Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) through its Copenhagen Infrastructure Energy Transition Fund I K/S

Wood selected as owner’s engineer for the Catalina green hydrogen project in Spain. (Credit: John Wood Group PLC)

Consulting and engineering company Wood has been selected as the owner’s engineer for the Catalina green hydrogen project in Spain.

To be located in the province of Teruel (Andorra), the Spanish green hydrogen project is developed by a consortium led by Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) through its Copenhagen Infrastructure Energy Transition Fund I K/S.

The Catalina project will include 1.5GW of combined onshore wind and solar photovoltaic plants to power a first-of-a-kind 500MW electrolyser. The electrolyser is connected to a green ammonia plant through a hydrogen pipeline of 221km.

The project will produce up to 84,000 tons of green hydrogen per annum, enough to meet 15% of the current total hydrogen demand in Spain.

Besides, the Catalina green hydrogen project is estimated to offset emissions of over 3.1 million tonnes of carbon dioxide in the first 10 years of operation.

For the Catalina project, Wood will lead as a technical authority of the generation plant, including technology selection, preliminary studies, front-end engineering and design (FEED) and engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) tendering support.

Wood will also deliver engineering services throughout the green hydrogen project’s development phase.

The hydrogen generated at the Catalina facility will cater to the demand of the local, regional and national industries. This will support the decarbonisation of hard-to-abate fertiliser and petrochemical sectors.

Furthermore, the Catalina green hydrogen project will contribute towards the Spanish and European renewable hydrogen targets.

Wood process and chemicals projects president Giuseppe Zuccaro said: “Complex in nature and first-of-a-kind, Catalina is setting a global standard for large-scale green hydrogen production projects and will support Spain’s energy transition journey”.

“We are combining Wood’s specialist hydrogen expertise and proven ability to deliver complex projects with our strong engineering presence in the region.

“Catalina will expand our hydrogen portfolio and consolidate our reputation as a partner of choice for hydrogen production and industrial decarbonisation projects.”