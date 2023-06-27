The scope of the FEED for Doris will encompass the South Korean offshore wind project’s full electrical and communications system up to the grid connection, along with array and export cabling as well as all aspects of the fixed offshore substation foundation and topside structures

BadaEnergy awards a second FEED contract to Doris for the 504MW Gray Whale 3 floating offshore wind farm. (Credit: andreas160578 from Pixabay)

Doris has secured a second front-end engineering design (FEED) contract for BadaEnergy’s 504MW Gray Whale 3 floating offshore wind farm in South Korea.

The scope of the FEED for Doris will be the South Korean offshore wind project’s full electrical and communications system to the grid connection.

Besides, it includes array and export cabling as well as all facets of the fixed offshore substation foundation and topsides structures, said the engineering, advisory, and project management services provider.

BadaEnergy said: “We are pleased to have selected DORIS for this FEED contract for the Gray Whale 3 offshore export system.

“BadaEnergy is committed to leading the green energy transition in Korea and the Gray Whale 3 project will support the growth of renewables in Korea, enabled by DORIS’ engineering capability and substantial understanding of the Korean renewables industry.”

BadaEnergy, which is a joint venture (JV) between Corio Generation, TotalEnergies, and SK ecoplant, is developing the project.

To be located about 60-70km from the Ulsan port, the Gray Whale 3 floating offshore wind farm is part of a three-phase development, which is projected to reach a total capacity of 1.5GW.

Doris renewables executive vice president Andrew Baker said: “The Korean floating wind industry needs committed developers with vision – such as the BadaEnergy JV partners supported by local and international expertise – to make this a reality.

“To deliver the design we will utilise our international renewables experience, local knowledge, our design expertise in commercial floating wind farms and ability to work with local partners in Korea.”

In 2022, Doris in consortium with Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) was awarded FEED contract by BadaEnergy for the project’s floating foundation.

Last week, BadaEnergy awarded a FEED contract to KEPCO E&C for the onshore power supply system at the Gray Whale 3 project.

KEPCO E&C will serve as the FEED contractor for onshore cable route design and onshore substations of the South Korean floating offshore wind farm.