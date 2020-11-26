The company has secured key federal approvals required to start construction on a mine and associated processing facilities on the property

The latest permit covers 217ha approved for mining use. (Credit: PollyDot from Pixabay)

Minera Alamos, an advanced-stage exploration and development company, has secured approval from Mexico’s Secretariat of Environment and Natural Resources – Semarnat for environmental impact statement for its La Fortuna gold project in the northwestern Durango state.

With the approval, the company has all the key federal approvals required to commence construction on a commercial-scale mine and associated processing facilities on the property.

The latest permit covers 217ha approved for mining use, including the areas for the development of the Fortuna Main Zone gold deposit and the related gold extraction and recovery facilities, as well as critical site supporting infrastructure.

Minera Alamos CEO Darren Koningen said: “The Company has been focused over the last year with construction activities at Santana, which now have Minera poised to join the ranks of gold producers early in 2021.

“As that work is nearing completion, we have been able to turn some of our attention back to other parts of our development pipeline.

“Entering the new year, Minera’s assets will provide exposure to its first mining operation, another permitted for development, and permits being submitted for our most recent acquisition Cerro de Oro, providing a strong foundation for continued growth.”

Minera Alamos expects EIS to remain in good standing for 52-year period

Minera Alamos expects the EIS to remain in good standing for a 52-year period which includes the potential construction, operations, and closure stages for the project.

Additionally, the operating permit’s scope includes the initial open-pit mine, waste dump areas, grinding and flotation facilities, crushing, and all related infrastructure.

The company said that the permit also allows for an expansion to increase production to up to 2000 tonnes per day to accommodate potential new regional sources of mineralization.

In August this year, Minera Alamos has finalised definitive agreements to acquire the Cerro De Oro Gold project in Zacatecas, Mexico.