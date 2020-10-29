The two wells at the Cappahayden and Cambriol prospects have proved hydrocarbons presence

Drilled was conducted with the semi-submersible drilling rig, Transocean Barents. (Credit: QR9iudjz0 from FreeImages)

Norwegian firm Equinor and its partner BP Canada have made two oil discoveries offshore Newfoundland, Canada.

Following drilling in the Flemish Pass Basin, the two wells at the Cappahayden and Cambriol prospects proved hydrocarbons presence.

However, Equinor said it is too early to provide specific information on volumes present at the two prospects.

Equinor international offshore exploration senior vice-president Paul McCafferty said: “We are pleased to have made two discoveries offshore Newfoundland.

“The results are a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, who have executed a safe campaign with positive results – particularly considering the unique challenges faced during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Equinor operates the two wells with 60% stake

Equinor operates the two wells with 60% interest while BP Canada owns the remaining 40$ interest.

Drilled using the semi-submersible drilling rig, Transocean Barents, the wells are located approximately 500km east of St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador.

The Cappahayden and Cambriol wells have a water depth of about 1,000m and 600m respectively.

Equinor said it has also drilled a top-hole at the Sitka prospect as part of the 2020 exploration campaign.

The drilling programme consists of permanent abandonment and wellhead removal of exploration well Bay du Nord C-78z located on significant discovery license SDL 1055.

It also includes drilling and abandonment of exploration well Cappahayden K-67 located on exploration license EL 1156; and drilling and abandonment of exploration well Cambriol G-92 located on exploration license EL 1156.

Recently, Equinor secured drilling permit for an exploration well 7018/5-1 in the Norwegian North Sea from the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD).

Located in production licence 960 area, the well 7018/5-1 will be drilled approximately 100km southwest of the Snøhvit field in the southern Barents Sea, off Norway.