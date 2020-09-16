The FPSO will be sixth to be installed at the Búzios field in Santos Basin offshore Brazil

Petrobras in talks with SBM Offshore for FPSO Almirante Tamandaré. (Credit: Zachary Theodore on Unsplash.)

Brazilian state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro (Petrobras) is in talks with SBM Offshore to contract a floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) to be installed in the Búzios field, in Santos Basin offshore Brazil.

The FPSO, named Almirante Tamandaré, is the sixth to be installed at the Búzios field.

With capacity to produce 225,000 barrels of oil and 12 million cubic meters of gas per day, the FPSO is claimed to be the largest oil production unit on the Brazilian coast.

Petrobras said that the unit is planned to commence oil production in the second half of 2024.

The other two FPSO units for the field, the P-78 and P-79, will be hired through a bidding process in the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) modality.

Each platform will have the capacity to process 180,000 barrels of oil and 7.2 million m3 of gas per day, and are estimated to commence operations in 2025.

Petrobras said: “These two units are the result of Petrobras’ strategy of developing new projects of its own platforms, incorporating the lessons learned in the FPSOs already installed in the pre-salt, including aspects of contracting and construction.”

Petrobras begins binding phase to sell stake in Tayrona Block

Separately, the company has also commenced the binding process for the sale of its stake in the exploratory portion of the Tayrona block in Colombia.

Under the deal, Petrobras will sell its entire stake in the block which is located in the deep waters of the Guajira Basin, on the northeast coast of the country.

The company is the operator of the concession, with 44.44% ownership through its affiliate Petrobras International Braspetro (PIB-BV), in a consortium with Empresa Colombiana de Petróleos (Ecopetrol), is the owner of the remaining 55.56% stake.

Recently, the state-owned company has concluded the drill stem test (DST) Jupiter pre-salt area in Block BM-S-24 concession in the Santos basin.