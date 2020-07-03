The contract represents KALiNA’s goal of deploying multiple, combined cycle power plants in Alberta

Alberta is KALiNA’s primary market focus. (Credit: Pixabay/Gerd Altmann)

KALiNA Power has awarded the engineering contract to Enerflex for the modularization of KALiNA Cycle plants, after an extensive competitive process.

The contract represents the company’s goal of deploying multiple, combined cycle power plants in Alberta using KALiNA Cycle modules, which will now be fabricated by Enerflex.

Enerflex is an Alberta-based engineering, design, fabrication, construction, and commissioning company with major fabrication facilities in Calgary and Houston.

The company is said to have extensive experience with the packaging and modularisation of gas processing, power plants and other industrial facilities in over 50 countries.

Enerflex president and CEO Marc Rossiter said: “Enerflex provides full-cycle natural gas solutions, from engineering, design, fabrication, manufacturing, installation, construction and after-market services. We see the big picture.

“Electric power is an important aspect of our business and we are focused on delivering exceptional customer service through every stage of the process.

“Enerflex is excited to address the current commercial opportunities being pursued in Alberta and is equally enthusiastic to explore ways to participate in the international deployment of this technology.”

KALiNA Distributed Power initiated a development program for 30MW power plants

Alberta is the company’s primary market focus where the province has legislated the retirement of 5.7GW of coal-fired generation. KALiNA Distributed Power (KDP), a subsidiary of the company, has initiated a development program for multiple 30MW distributed generation power plants.

The contract with Enerflex includes a conditional, stage-gated process to deliver cost-effective, modularisation of KALiNA Cycle plants.

The first phase of the works have already started with engineering and cost estimating of modularisation underway.