The project will upgrade the 248 million litres per day (MLD) facility. (Credit: Pixabay/PublicDomainPictures)

US-based technical professional services provider Jacobs has secured a contract to deliver upgrades of Koramangala & Challaghatta (K&C) Valley water treatment plant for Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB).

Under the contract, Jacobs will be responsible for the preliminary design, tendering, construction supervision, and testing and commissioning services to the project.

The project will upgrade the 248 million litres per day (MLD) facility as part of an innovative water reuse and groundwater rejuvenation programme.

Upgrades on the facility include the addition of a new biosolids management facility to improve energy and nutrient recovery. The upgrades will also be carried out to ensure the treated water meets the stringent effluent discharge standards for beneficial reuse purposes.

The rehabilitation works on the plant are expected to be complete in 2022

Jacobs People and Places Solutions global operations senior vice president Patrick Hill said: “Water scarcity is an ongoing challenge in India.

“Innovative water reuse treatment technologies are key to reducing demand from agriculture and industry on limited fresh water supplies and achieving BWSSB’s long-term vision for a circular water economy for the city of Bangalore.”

Upon completion of the upgrades in 2022, the facility will have the capacity to provide treatment for an additional level to the secondary treated discharge from the K&C Valley Used Water Treatment Plant.

Jacobs said that the treated water will be utilised to refill the groundwater aquifers in the Kolar region of rural Bangalore.

It also said that the plant will deliver secondary treated water to farmers and industries in the Kolar and Chikkaballapur districts.

