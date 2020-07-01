The contract was awarded under the 2GW Ninth Tranche of the national solar tender issued by SECI

The project will be able to generate over 750GWh of renewable energy per year. (Credit: Pixabay/Sebastian Ganso)

Enel Green Power (EGP), through its Indian renewable subsidiary EGP India, has won its first solar tender in India and has been awarded the right to sign a 25-year energy supply contract for a 420MW solar project in India.

The contract was awarded under the 2GW Ninth Tranche of the national solar tender issued by the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI).

To be located in the State of Rajasthan, the solar project will be built with an investment of about $180m.

As per the terms of the energy supply contract awarded to EGP, the solar project will specified volumes of energy to SECI for a period of 25-year.

The solar project is expected to commence operations in the end of 2021

Once operational in the end of 2021, the project will be able to generate over 750GWh of renewable energy per year while offsetting around 681,600 tonnes of CO2 emission annually.

Enel Green Power CEO Antonio Cammisecra said: “This new tender award is testament to Enel Green Power’s continuous commitment to expand its clean, sustainable energy footprint, with the aim to move forward along the Enel Group’s path towards full decarbonization.

“India represents an important market in a strategic geography for our company, as it boasts a wealth of renewable resources and a highly competitive environment coupled with growing energy demand.

“We are proud to strengthen our presence in India with our first solar project, as we continue to contribute to the achievement of the country’s sustainable energy goals, while providing clean energy with the most innovative technologies.”

The solar project, which was awarded in the tender, will help the Indian government to meet its renewable energy goals.

The country aims to install 100GW of solar and 60GW of wind power generation capacity by 2022, up from around 35GW of solar and about 38GW of wind currently installed.

