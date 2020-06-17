The wind farm comprises four turbines, each with a capacity of 3.6MW and will generate nearly 48GWh of power per year

The Oriche wind farm comprises four turbines. (Credit: Pixabay/Free-Photos)

Enel Green Power, the renewable subsidiary of Italian energy company Enel, has announced that it has connected the 14.4MW Oriche wind farm to the power grid.

Located in the districts of Allueva, Anadón and Fonfría in the province of Teruel, the wind farm comprises four turbines, each with a capacity of 3.6MW and will generate nearly 48GWh of power per year.

Once fully operational, the power generated by the project is sufficient to supply electricity to approximately 15,000 homes while offsetting about 31,800 tonnes of CO2 emission annually.

Last year, Enel Green Power Spain commenced operations on 13 wind projects, with a total capacity of 424MW, located in the Aragon region, in the provinces of Teruel and Zaragoza,

It intends to connect another 82MW of wind capacity in the two provinces in 2020.

The company stated: “All renewable energy construction plans are supported by corresponding CSV (Creating Shared Value) plans, which are designed in conjunction with local partners.

“The CSV plans aim to maximize the positive socio-economic impact of a project on the community, and prioritize local job creation and using local catering and accommodation services for employees.”

Endesa. through Enel Green Power Spain, currently manages over 7.4GW of renewable energy capacity in Spain

Enel Green Power Spain is a renewable energy subsidiary of Endesa.

The construction of new renewable projects is part of Endesa’s strategy to fully decarbonize its generation mix by 2050.

According to the firm’s latest Strategic Plan, the next milestone is to reach 10.2GW of installed renewable capacity by 2022, from the projected 7.4GW by the end of 2019.

Currently, Endesa manages more than 7,452MW of renewable energy capacity in Spain.

