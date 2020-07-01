Verizon, through the VPPA, has committed to purchase 130MW of clean energy from the wind project

Invenergy’s Grand Ridge wind farm in Illinois. (Credit: Invenergy.)

Invenergy, an independent renewable energy developer, has secured virtual power purchase agreements (VPPA) with telecom giant Verizon and glass-maker Saint-Gobain North America, for the 250MW Blooming Grove wind project in Illinois.

Located in McLean County, Illinois, the Blooming Grove wind project will be powered by 100 wind turbines and is expected to generate enough clean energy to power about 69,000 American homes annually.

Scheduled to begin operations by the end of this year, the wind project will support about 500 construction jobs and will create 12 to 15 full-time operations jobs, once it is operational.

Blooming Grove wind project will add $120m to the local economy

During the project’s life time, it is expected to generate about $120m in property taxes, payment to landowners, wages and benefits, adding to the local economy.

Invenergy origination senior vice president Ted Romaine said “Invenergy’s agreements with Verizon and Saint-Gobain are great examples of how companies across various industries view the increasingly compelling value of renewable energy to meet their energy needs and sustainability targets.

“We are proud to support their corporate sustainability goals while delivering substantial economic and social benefits to McLean County, Illinois.”

Verizon, through the VPPA, has committed to purchase 130MW of clean energy from the wind project, as part of its efforts to meet its carbon neutral ambitions by 2035.

Verizon chief sustainability officer Jim Gowen said: “Verizon is committed to doing our part to tackle climate change – our long-term renewable energy agreements are a tangible example of that commitment.

“We will source at least 50% of our total electricity from renewable energy sources by 2025 and our initiative with Invenergy is an enabling step on the path to that goal.”

The remaining 120MW of power from the Blooming Grove wind project will be sold to Saint-Gobain North America.

Under the VPPA, Saint-Gobain will receive renewable energy certificates (RECs) that can offset is CO2 emissions from the electricity powering 40% of its American operations.

Saint-Gobain North America president and CEO Mark Rayfield said: “As one of the world’s largest building materials companies and manufacturer of innovative material solutions, Saint-Gobain is guided by a vision of a more sustainable future. This agreement is a clear and practical example of Saint-Gobain‘s commitment to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.

“We are proud to highlight the importance of renewables in corporate clean energy strategies, especially as they enable us to continue to deliver materials and solutions that sustain life on our planet.”

Last year, Invenergy had signed a VPPA to sell power from its 300MW Thunderhead wind project in Nebraska to AT&T.